Trump's UFC 250 is the Greatest Troll in American History
A tale of two Americas.
It was the best of times and the worst of times.
In one America, Trump has erected a UFC staging event on the White House lawn. Only the best satirical novelists could have conceived of such a thing. It’s the Gonzo Presidency that always keeps the plot unpredictable, shocking, and above all, entertaining.
In the other America, po-faced women with their piercings and blue hair will march, and caterwaul with No Kings signs to ensure America has a hangover headache every second Trump is in power. A Festival of Karens whose idea of fun is dreaming of how much they hate Trump and MAGA.
It reminds me of that line from The Silence of the Lambs, “Oh, Clarice. Your problem is you need to get more fun out of life.”
Perhaps that’s a bad comparison since on a good day, the Left would see Trump as worse than Hannibal the Cannibal. He’s all of the things they hate and fear wrapped up in one man - a heterosexual white man who does things like hold UFC fights on the White House lawn. Are you not entertained?
Oh, and in case you might be bored by the caterwauling Karens marching with their No Kings sign, Jane Fonda has signed into the chat.
You can just hear the giant sucking sound of emptying testosterone from the soul of America. Future generations should thank Trump for bringing it back. Yes, we need it. No, not injected into adolescent girls but coursing through the veins of men.
To say they need to get more fun out of life would be the understatement of the year. They don’t even know fun. Misery is all they know. Trump was elected again, and that has brought them to the brink of hysteria, so they’ve taken it out on all of us.
No one is allowed one minute of fun if they had their way. From the French throwing a hissy fit:
To the celebs making jokes:
To a desperate last-minute lawsuit:
But it was struck down, so suck on that.
They’re even hoping it rains.
We’ve been hectored, lectured, sneered at, screeched at, scolded, canceled, judged, and all for what? So America can go back to the kind of fun you can only have with parents hanging around as chaperones?
Jonathan Lemire’s piece in The Atlantic, which he has “gifted” to social media users, because who would actually pay to read it, illustrates how dull, lifeless, and boring the Left has become in the Trump era.
They can march, scream, and throw fits. They can do what they’ve been doing for a decade now, unite in blinding hatred for Trump and his supporters. What they can’t do, what they’ll never do, is top it because who could?
They got Trump wrong in 2016, and they still have him wrong. They know it, too, deep down. Trump could have obliterated Iran and taken over the entire country if he wanted to. Instead, he emerges as more of a dove than he ever gets credit for. He isn’t a guy who fights. He’s a guy who likes watching the fights. No, he doesn’t like it. He loves it. It is his happy place.
I mean, come on.
Trump is the ultimate troll to the virtue signaler army, and his supporters love him for it. I know the feeling. He’s always there to scratch that itch for the powerless who often have to just sit there and take it, their agonizing marches and protests for ten years now over everything he does.
And just to drive the troll factor up to 11:
Even if I’m not exactly into the UFC, or even if I thought it was tacky and garish and a bad look for America, I know it doesn’t compare to a ten-year hate-filled odyssey of miserable people who have gutted a once-thriving culture, couldn’t take a joke if their life depended on it, and have stuck us with their decade-long temper tantrum because they will not be ignored, Dan.
It’s not exactly a mystery that when Trump enters the UFC arena, it’s like entering a different world, one where the people cheer him on. They might boo him at the Knicks game, but they love him at UFC. This is a birthday present to himself and a way to show the rest of America what he loves.
Trump identifies with Teddy Roosevelt, and indeed, they have much in common. Both were shot and then went on to give record-breaking 90-minute speeches afterward. Both have decided to bring fighting to the White House for fun — yes, people, for FUN.
No, Trump isn’t actually fighting like TR did, and his politics are a little different, but both are men in the Arena all the same.
It’s crazy for me, a former caterwauling Karen, to now say Trump is the greatest president of my lifetime. But I can’t think of anyone who was better - who stood up to a massive alignment of power, was shot in the head, and came back to win again. There is no one who comes even remotely close.
I realize that this has ruined much of the life I built, terrified many of my friends and even my family. It’s confused those closest to me and has made me a target of many an attack. Not a day goes by that I don't feel that cold breeze of hate.
But Trump stood there, and he took it. That, to me, is what makes him a hero. He bounced right back up with a smile, raised his fist in the air, and got on with things. I wish him nothing but the happiest of birthdays.
I’m glad he has lived to celebrate his 80th birthday, and if you can’t celebrate a guy like that, who has survived what he’s survived and who put everything on the line to serve this country his way, then you might as well not celebrate America’s 250th either.
Trump is very much a symbol of America at 250. It’s a hot mess but a glorious one. A scrappy survivor, full of contradictions. Bombastic and miraculous. Offensive to many, loved by more.
God willing, Trump makes it through his second term and then retires to play golf with his granddaughter. I hope for him a peaceful return from his Hero’s Journey. We will miss him, that’s for sure. And more than that, we’ll miss the fun.
Those who have spent the last ten years consumed by hatred can marinate in misery in their America. I’ll be over here in the other America with the deplorables watching history unfold as I crack open a can of beer.
Happy Birthday, Mr. President.
"Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that." —MLK Jr.
This is the most profound lesson from their leader that the left never bothered to learn or take to heart. Their darkness is consuming them as a result, and their minds are ripe for occupation as a result.
To wit, here is a message from a hardworking legal immigrant:
"Not long after I came to America, I was exposed to the narrative that the Democrat Party was the party of the little guy and the only party with genuine care and compassion for the average American. Fortunately, because I grew up under a dictatorship, I could not be easily fooled by socioeconomic shackles masquerading as compassionate public policy. The truth is there is no compassion like Democrat compassion. It is the kind of compassion that lets people shoot illicit drugs into their body with the government's assistance. It is the kind of compassion that sees assisted suicide as a moral virtue. Democrat compassion is the kind of compassion that lets you rob the innocent in hardworking businesses in your neighborhood and walk out with impunity with no fear of prosecution.
Democrat compassion is the kind of compassion that tells vulnerable women it is their right to abort and sacrifice their unborn children on the perverted altar of female empowerment and convenience. Democrat compassion is the kind of compassion that tells children they were born in the wrong body and encourages and subsidizes their mutilation. Democrat compassion is the kind of compassion that lets boys unfairly compete against girls and take their records, their opportunities, and their scholarships, and invade their private spaces turning back decades of hard-fought gains.
Democrat compassion is the kind of compassion that allows homeless people to defecate on sidewalks and sleep in tents in public parks while watching them as they abuse drugs and suffer through mental illness.
Democrat compassion is the kind of compassion that tells independent contractors that they don't have the right to choose how and when they work, in the name of protecting them from big bad corporations.
It is the kind of compassion that raises the minimum wage by government fiat and takes the earnings of fast food workers from $15 an hour to zero in a single day.
Democrat compassion is a kind of compassion that restricts the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens, leaving them vulnerable to the criminals their compassion let out of prison with their no-bail policies.
Democrat compassion is the kind that secures the borders of Ukraine and leaves the American border wide open, allowing un-vetted illegal immigrants to wreak havoc on small towns and big cities alike and allowing drug cartels to kill 100,000 Americans each year with the poison of fentanyl.
This compassion is the kind of compassion that forces millions of Americans to close their businesses and to take experimental vaccines under the threat of losing their jobs and their livelihood.
It is the kind of compassion that praises Antifa as freedom fighters and raids the homes of pastors and churchgoers at dawn because they protested at the doors of abortion clinics.
Democrat compassion is the kind that weaponizes the justice system against political opponents while claiming to be defenders of democracy.
Democrat compassion is the kind of compassion that colludes with social media companies to censor Americans and limit their constitutional freedoms.
Democrat compassion is the kind that tells minorities they cannot succeed without government handouts and without having the standards lowered for them.
It is the kind of compassion that tells black people they're too dumb to obtain IDs to vote but if they manage to do that they're not black if they don't vote Democrat.
I think America has had it with Democrat compassion. It has destroyed one's beautiful cities, left poverty and economic devastation in its wake everywhere it's been applied, and created a generation of voters so bereft of critical thinking skills that they so easily fall prey to a profound level of cunning and cynicism that enables them to vote 'blue no matter who' against their own interests.
As an immigrant and a new American voter I promise you this: I would much rather endure the uncertainty and the often difficult realities of life under the pragmatic principles of conservatism than bend one inch to the depravity of morally bankrupt policies cloaked in the robes of compassion but designed to keep Americans mentally subjugated, economically shackled, and emotionally weak.
This November, we have to defeat Democrat compassion at the polls because our beloved country cannot endure four more years of this nightmare."
Excerpt from: https://old.bitchute.com/video/km6W0evMlQQ5 [4.5mins]
"Those that can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities" —Voltair
And oh boy, the left is commiting them en mass.
Thank you for coming over from the dark side and sharing your wit and wisdom. I love everything you write. It makes me so happy to be part of your America.