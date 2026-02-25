By now, the video has gone viral with Trump asking a simple question:

“If you agree with this statement, then stand up and show your support. The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal immigrants.”

With great timing and a gift for performance and storytelling, Trump pauses and lets the applause grow. He luxuriated in the moment as the Democrats sat there, stone-faced, thinking it would play well at MS-Now. It probably will. Trump wanted all of America to see it and remember it. He set a trap. They walked right into it.

“You should be ashamed,” he said. Probably, he also knew it would agitate the Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, and it did. They screamed back at him, “YOU should be ashamed!” Yet another viral moment for a president who is really good at TV.

Trump embarrassed the Democrats again by paying tribute to a mother who rescued her daughter from the gender cult, and when the Democrats didn’t stand for that, Trump said, “These people are crazy.” Another viral moment that will live in infamy.

The Democrats have absolutely no ability to meet Trump on his level. When you think about it, he’s run circles around them as they have played Catch Trump if You Can, a ten-year obsession, a near-fatal attraction. They have gotten him wrong, lied about him, and every time Americans see for themselves who he really is, it sinks the Democrats deeper.

Whether it was honoring the grieving mother of Iryna Zarutska, a World War II vet, a hero who saved people during a flood, or the fantastic hockey champs bringing the gold, Trump’s State of the Union was positive and uplifting, showing us a much-needed reality out from under the sticky layer of media spin. We almost felt like united Americans again. At least one-half of us did.

I agree with Laura Ingraham, who said after the speech that it was the best Trump has ever given. He was relaxed, confident, funny, and strong. By contrast, the Democrats came off as sullen and petty, whose only offer to the voters is “join our Doomsday cult and you too can be miserable!”

Their first duty should be to protect American citizens. They should have stood up. They couldn’t because they don’t believe it. And that is how Trump got the better of them. Again.

I think we’re gonna miss him when he’s gone. It’s been a hell of a ride.