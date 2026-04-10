Sooner or later, Trump was gonna swat back at the buzzing flies all around him over Israel and Iran. He waited it out, not focusing too much attention on it, thinking that navigating a difficult war and a delicate ceasefire might be important enough not to have to pay attention to the social media churn.

But once CNN and MS-NOW and other outlets began platforming the podcasters - otherwise known as Podcastistan - Trump had to let loose. An instant internet meme was born.

Trump was made for the meme factory and Tupacabra let it rip:

In case you didn’t know, all hell has broken loose on X, YouTube and the “podcast space” as they call it, with a full blown war raging between those on the anti-Israel side, chief among them Crazy Candace Owens spinning one wild tale after another, with very few people wanting to stand up to her or call her out lest she turn her crazy mobs of devoted psychopaths back on them.

Trump killed Charlie because Israel pressured him into it. Or he killed him because he wanted him out of the way. Or he killed him for [insert whatever will drive the most clicks here]. It’s so absurd that it makes the movie Network’s predictions seem tame by comparison.

In Network, it is theorized that the world is run by a cabal of too-powerful billionaires and corporations.

If Trump once seemed like Howard Beale, entertainment for the masses until the shadow overlords decided to pull the plug, he now seems like Howard Beale with the influencer and podcast churn pull the plug now that they are in dire need of more clicks and views.

Trump called out the loudest among them, or at least those making headlines in mainstream news as they amplify the rift - Tucker, Megyn, Candace, Marjorie “Traitor” Brown and Alex Jones. He didn’t go after Piers Morgan, Dave Smith, Joe Rogan, Ana Kasparian or any number of influencers or podcasters who have been criticizing the war in Iran and saying Trump betrayed his base by getting America involved in a way “no one wants.”

A new conspiracy theory has just dropped, that Trump is being bribed by Israel over blah blah blah Epstein, as Ana Kasparian explains to Megyn Kelly:

There is no need for any kind of proof or evidence here. It’s pure speculation. Why? I guess it drives the churn. And here is Tucker Carlson, backing up the baseless claim:

He says “we don’t know for sure whether this is happening,” but let’s just push it out to millions of people anyway, right? What could possibly go wrong? A conspiracy theory that can never be proved or disproved and that will live forever maybe?

He doubles down to Newsmax:

If you’ve followed Tucker a long time, as I have, you know he often plays this card, the one where he “feels sorry” for a politician or leader. He’s pulling out his sharpest tools to stab back the hardest.

In the meantime, Tucker tried to lighten the mood by taking a page from the Gavin Newsom meme factory:

CNN decided, for whatever reason, to poll Trump against Tucker Carlson and well, the news isn’t good.

Candace Owens simply said, “Time to put Grandpa in a home.” Oh but she’ll milk it for all its worth and lots of people will tune in to hear what she has to say.

It’s all so … Network.

So it’s okay for all of these folks to go after Trump, to say he’s “compromised by Israel,” that he orchestrated the assassination of Charlie Kirk, that he’s betrayed his base and will abandon the Republicans because he only cares about himself but Trump is not allowed to clap back? Well, I think if you want to get in the ring, you better be prepared for someone to throw a punch.

Meanhile, Candace has never looked more foolish than she does today as the story has broke that a note written in Tyler Robinson’s handwriting admits guilt:

The lesson out of this mess, at least to me, is that having lots of traffic and views while pushing out conspiracy theories and absurd claims is that we are not able to control ourselves. We love to watch the car crash. We’ll tune in for anything. We have to be saved from ourselves and hope that those who have a microphone also have a conscience.

History tells us we can’t be trusted. Just look at the Romans.

Chimp Civil War

The MAGA Civil War, if there really is one, seems to be echoed over in Uganda where a rare Civil War among chimps has broken out and for the same reason. Just as Charlie Kirk’s assassination has busted up the entire coalition and various people battle it out to become new leaders, so too did the chimps lose their minds when some of their leaders died. It’s far more brutal than mean Tweets and rambling idiocy on YouTube. I guess we should feel lucky about that.

In other news….

The Arch D’Trump has been unveiled - and there is probably zero chance this actually gets built, and if it does, the Democrats will demolish it once they take back power. They’ll be cosplaying Berlin after the fall of Hitler.

Melania decided to make a statement denying she was ever involved with Epstein and invited the victims to testify in Congress (but of course they backed out).

It makes me think a big story is about to break. The midterms are coming up, after all, and it will be all hands on deck to destroy Trump — AGAIN.

Why Have a Paid Subscription if You Get the Cow For Free?

A reader recently asked me what they could get with a paid subscription. Despite many attempts, I have yet to put content behind a paywall. That’s because people have sent in donations by different means, like checks in the mail. That makes it hard to keep track of, though I still plan on figuring it out.

What you get is supporting my work and encouraging me to keep going. About 10% of my subscribers are paying, and that is my income. If I can keep doing it, I will. If I can’t, I will have to do something else. So I guess if you get something out of it and you can afford it, why not? That’s my best answer.

I am working on a video piece I hope to post over the weekend. Hope you have a nice one. Hug your loved ones, or pets, tightly.