Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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JW Writes's avatar
JW Writes
3h

I literally don't know a single person who listens to these people. I'm in the South - maybe we're just used to rolling our eyes at the crazies in attic. I haven't heard anyone I know or overheard anyone in public talk about ANY of this or even criticize the war. Maybe I lead a sheltered life, but I think this "all on line" crap is just wearing normal people out and they're enjoying the nice spring weather.

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Brandy's avatar
Brandy
3h

I refuse to listen to Tucker or Candace and thankfully, I had made that choice before this latest round. Candace doing what she has done to Erika Kirk and still having support from someone who claims to care all about women? That makes me side-eye MK, who I genuinely had so much respect and admiration for. As for Tucker, I left when he started talking about being woken up scratched by a demon and then platformed Fuentes who I think is actual CIA type material. I mean, how can one see that as anything other than just trying to destroy a movement? and here's the worst part. I don't support every single thing Trump does or says. I really don't. But I know the alternative is redistribution, jobs and opportunities based on skin color, managed decline, and subservience to Marxist-type authoritarianism. I am disgusted by ANYONE who would rather us be ruled by them than to protect future generations of traditional families or Western Civilization. If hating Trump or Israel or fucking hot dogs is more important to you than my family, you can kick rocks.

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