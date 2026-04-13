Trump has deleted the post
Apparently, Trump has deleted the offending post. I added it to the original story but just in case you didn’t know, here’s the update.
Apparently, Trump has deleted the offending post. I added it to the original story but just in case you didn’t know, here’s the update.
No posts
A politically wise move... especially in an election year, and given that the ignorance of the masses should never be underestimated.
I, for one, viewed the meme as a pictorial representation of POTUS being a healer of America.
I was looking forward to the coffee mug☹️