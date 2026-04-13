Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Anthony S Burkett's avatar
Anthony S Burkett
36m

A politically wise move... especially in an election year, and given that the ignorance of the masses should never be underestimated.

I, for one, viewed the meme as a pictorial representation of POTUS being a healer of America.

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Robert Smith's avatar
Robert Smith
39m

I was looking forward to the coffee mug☹️

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