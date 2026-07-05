Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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PAULA ADAMS's avatar
PAULA ADAMS
15h

Watching the fireworks show now on YouTube and thinking similar thoughts. The more the left hates America , the better Trump gets.

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HAVUK's avatar
HAVUK
15h

As someone who was not born free, but was intensely lucky to have a brave mom who gave up her medical studies to bring me to America- the legal way- I spent it with her, my hero.

As always, you hit the nail on the head, Sasha, thank you.

Happy Birthday America!! God Bless you.

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