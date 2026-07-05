The two Americas faced off over Independence Day Weekend, the nation’s 250th birthday. To the Left and the ruling class, it was the worst-case scenario. How could they celebrate the administration they’ve called “fascist” for ten years? And worse, if Trump pulled off a successful Fourth, and the people felt happiness for even one second, what of their ongoing mass delusion?

A gathering storm, lightning cracking in the sky, buckets of rain pouring down, it looked like a weather intervention to prevent the nation’s big celebration with the biggest fireworks display in history. Nothing would have made them happier. But Trump was never going to let that happen.

I had that feeling, the same one I’ve had so many times. Trump decides to push through anyway, as he did in Butler after almost being assassinated on live television.

Or just after the Correspondents’ Dinner, where another shooting almost massacred reporters and the Trump administration. He wanted to go back into the room and give his speech.

That kind of heroism can’t be taught. It is true grit. It comes from being raised to be tough, resilient, and to stand there, allow yourself to be pummeled by every force imaginable, and remain standing. It always reminds me of that scene in Raging Bull when Jake La Motta refuses to be taken down by Sugar Ray.

“You never got me down, Ray.”

Yes, that’s Robert De Niro before he lost his mind to TDS, and when he was still an actor, all of us could admire. He and everyone else in the upper crust of Liberal society believe it’s their right to rob the American people of representative democracy. They might have won, but they underestimated the kind of stuff Trump is made of. “You never got me down, Ray.”

I kept wondering, is he really going to show up that late and give a speech? Are they really going to push through with the fireworks? The crowd drenched? An unpredictable weather pattern swirling overhead? Sure enough, the minute Lee Greenwood took to the stage, we knew what was coming next.

I knew I was watching the stuff of legends as Trump took to the stage to give his speech. It was something beautiful and spectacular to behold. I’ve never seen anything like it, and it was pure Trump. The real Trump, not the fake version sold by the legacy media and the Left every day.

I just kept thinking, there will be another one like him. We’re all so lucky to be living through this moment, and we have to make sure the story is told right.

I know I sound like a sycophant for Trump. I know what people think when they read the kind of adoring words I use to describe him, and how I neglect to write about his flaws, his bad decisions, or his mistakes. I won’t deny it.

To quote the great Teddy Roosevelt, “The poorest way to face life is to face it with a sneer.” That’s all we’ve gotten from the most powerful people in the country for the last ten years: one long sneer.

I knew how the elitists who believe this country belongs only to them would respond. I used to be one of them. I hated Trump right alongside them. I mourned the death of democracy, too. The difference is that, at some point, the hate became too much for me. I couldn’t be part of it. I had to find out what was true and what wasn’t.

I feel like I have to write about what I am seeing, but also to correct the record each and every time, because I know what the legacy media will report and how they’ll want to tell their version of the story in history books. My admiration for Trump has only grown as I’ve watched him deflect the slings and arrows.

Deep down, guys like Robert de Niro and Bruce Springsteen know who they are. They know they have everything and are used to getting their way. They can’t face their own irrelevance. They don’t want to go down in history as losers to their sworn enemy. What does that say about them?

They pretend it’s Trump who is the bully, but who are we kidding? They live in their own bubble. How could they ever know what was real anymore? They’ve become the antagonists, the bullies, the villains. because they’re the side that still has all of the power.

They threaten and intimidate anyone who would dare participate in a Trump-backed celebration of America at 250. Do they think we don’t notice? They’re the bad guys now. They’re the rich kid villain in a John Hughes high school movie.

To many other people, Trump represents the most famous guy in the world who has their back and is their voice. The best way to have prevented his rise was to understand that this is a big country that didn’t want to be ruled by the coastal elites.

And yes, it’s a cosmic joke that the Gray Champion, the hero of our time, is the guy who was on Celebrity Apprentice and hosted beauty pageants. Trump’s rise is about him, but it’s also about them - those at the top whose reaction to Trump has been their downfall. They destroyed themselves trying to destroy him.

Does that mean I think he’s perfect? Of course not. I wish he’d fund the National Parks. But I know a legend when I see one.

If you can’t stand back in awe over something like this, there is nothing left.

Thank you, President Trump, for giving your supporters the thrill of a lifetime and for showing people like me what real courage looks like.