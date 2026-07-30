Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Braltar's avatar
Braltar
11h

This was a lovely tribute. Thank you very much. Glen covered some of the best Pogues songs too at Shane McGowan’s funeral almost three years ago now. The entire thing is worth watching or listening to; I think he starts around minute 37 or so. https://youtu.be/WE7bZAA07UQ?feature=shared

God rest his soul. The scene in Once where they play When Your Mind’s Made Up is one of the best in all of film.

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Lon Hocker's avatar
Lon Hocker
11hEdited

My wife and I wrote tunes. She played fiddle, and I played guitar or keyboard. She taught dance too. She passed away almost four years ago and I was destroyed. I recently found a singer, so now there is hope "At Last".

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