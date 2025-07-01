Just announced:

Trump finishes off incredible week of wins. I’ve never seen any president do as much in such a short time.

I am a little worried about Medicaid. I think it will hurt Trump supporters and others in rural states where jobs are in short supply heading into the midterms. But perhaps there will be some wiggle room there.

Elon Musk went to war on Trump on X, calling again for a third party and threatening to primary everyone who “campaigned on reducing the deficit,” though as I recall, they didn’t campaign on that.

And so it is done.