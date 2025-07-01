The Senate Passes the "Big, Beautiful Bill"
Just announced:
Trump finishes off incredible week of wins. I’ve never seen any president do as much in such a short time.
I am a little worried about Medicaid. I think it will hurt Trump supporters and others in rural states where jobs are in short supply heading into the midterms. But perhaps there will be some wiggle room there.
Elon Musk went to war on Trump on X, calling again for a third party and threatening to primary everyone who “campaigned on reducing the deficit,” though as I recall, they didn’t campaign on that.
And so it is done.
The bill passed regardless of the DemoRats and the Traitorpublicans. The Senate still welshed on the Suppressor act and the Short Act, reducing the tax to $0, but retaining the registration. There's a lot left to do, but this is a start.
It's a shame no DC elected officials (no, not one) knows and believes the Constitution, knows or enforces fiscal responsibility, and still provide programs outside the enumerated powers. DC is a cluster designed only to perpetuate the power of elected officials.
This bill has some laudable features, enhanced border security being a big one. But Trump joins almost all members of Congress - both parties - in kicking the fiscal can down the road. The national debt will only get bigger, and voters are being promised a free lunch rather than having to pay for what they want government to do. One out of five stars for Trump, zero stars for Democrats.