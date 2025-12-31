Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen McCook's avatar
Kathleen McCook
2h

"the wrong kind of person got their handprints on the fine crystal"--what it was always about.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Notes from the Under Dog L.'s avatar
Notes from the Under Dog L.
2h

Is it true that Trump invested in the Kennedy Center? I seem to recall reading that somewhere.

If this is true, then they are basically protesting saving the Kennedy Center, and hastening its demise.

They also do not honor contractual agreements, and they are proud of that.

Also note that Hamilton was canceled, which is pretty funny considering the lie it tells. When I showed a student what Hamilton actually looked like, she was shocked. "I thought he was black!" she exclaimed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
65 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Sasha Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture