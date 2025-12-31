The Kennedy family has seen more than their share of tragedies, including the recent loss of Tatiana Shlossberg, JFK’s granddaughter. This tragedy coincided with Trump’s renaming of the Kennedy Center amid mass cancellations by subscribers and performers. These events weren’t related, except in the minds of the so-called “resistance,” who see everything Trump does as an act of cruelty, with the legacy media always there to fan the flames.

The attacks on the Kennedy family came in response to the Kennedy family (and everyone else) condemning Trump’s renaming of the memorial. You see, it works like this. They can decide who should be memorialized and why (JFK) and who must be purged and condemned for all time (Robert E. Lee).

But bad behavior is in the eye of the beholder, and for much of the time I was alive, the Right condemned the Kennedy family, especially the men, for the same kind of behavior that gets you canceled today.

In the wake of the death of Brigitte Bardot, it was perfectly fine to condemn her in the immediate aftermath of her death, as it was for Charlie Kirk. All of the good she ever did had to be wiped away because she made some comments deemed “racist” by the Left. But if Trump dared to criticize Rob Reiner, well, that became the biggest story of the day. You see how this works?

Vogue ultimately deleted the tweet, but it does reflect the status quo on the Woke Left. Pop star Chappell Roan had to delete her tweet in honor of Bardot because, of course, she did. Did you think people were allowed to have opinions or something?

Now you see why so many performers canceled playing the Kennedy Center. They did it because they knew their careers would be tarnished forever, and that this detail would exist forever when these fanatics sum up their lives. Lin-Manuel Miranda and the rest of them are not brave or taking any kind of moral stand. They’re terrified.

They never seemed to figure out what a bad look it’s been to be both the side with all of the wealth and power and also the side that sneers at the working class. Trump is not a symbol of the ruling elite, no matter how much they try to make him into one. He’s only in power now because the people put him there.

Their sound and fury signified nothing in the end because the American people said, yeah, we’ll still take that guy. The side that has the power to destroy careers and mandates thought and speech, or else is the fascist side. So let’s not pretend artists playing the Trump Kennedy Center had a choice in the matter. One path leads to career ruination, the other to career elevation.

People like me fled the Left because who wants to live like that? They still attack anyone who dares even to be friends with a Trump supporter, let alone vote for Trump, because in their psychotic, SSRI-addled minds, Trump is Hitler and this World War II.

They are now trying to cancel Nicky Minaj for praising Trump and appearing at AmFest. The lie that she lost ten million Instagram followers and then deactivated her account traveled halfway around the internet before the truth finally put its boots on.

She deactivated her account back in October. But that didn’t stop the story from saturating the minds of social media users who will never hang around to hear the truth.

The Kennedy Center is a living memorial to a beloved dead president. It isn’t a Truth Social post that can be scrubbed later. It is meant to remind us of the loss we suffered as a country. We’ve seen how the Left barely reacts to the assassination attempts against Trump and the brutal assassination of Charlie Kirk. That’s never a good place for anyone, let alone an entire country, to be.

I didn’t feel right about changing the name, even if I understood why Trump did it. I know by now how he feels to be treated like Hitler and always criticized over everything he’s ever done, and how the Peter Bakers of the world celebrate the Center’s failure under Trump. Trump hits back. That’s all he knows how to do. He is a fighter to the last.

But then, I saw how the Left reacted to it, like the wrong kind of person got their handprints on the fine crystal, and it annoyed me even more. So I guess I will call it the Trump Kennedy Center, and every time I do, I’ll be reminded instead of just how awful they still are on the side I once called home.