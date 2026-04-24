For the first time, Donald Trump will be attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday, April 25.

You know, the President who wiped the floor with the oligopoly the Left has become by winning a second term in 2024 despite their 10-year war on him? The one they’ve called Hitler, a fascist, a dictator, a felon, a war criminal, a rapist, a pedophile? Yeah, that guy.

They should feel lucky they have a chance to break bread with the man who cleaned their clock and humiliated them on the world stage. But instead, as usual, it’s a cacophony of caterwauling.

They’re huffing and puffing about their manufactured delusion that they are under threat by a dictator, so now they’re planning on a “forceful defense” of “freedom of the press,” and to “toast the First Amendment.”

These are the charges leveled at him by the New York Times, wherein they end with the part where Trump seeks less bias in network television:

In the run-up to the 2024 election and then into his second term, Mr. Trump has sued ABC News, CBS News, The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, among other news organizations. (ABC and CBS each paid $16 million to settle with the president; a judge recently dismissed Mr. Trump’s suit against The Journal; The Times is fighting Mr. Trump in court.) He has also threatened to strip TV stations of their federal broadcast licenses because of what he deemed biased coverage.

The only group more hated than Hollywood right now is the press. Self-centered and self-important, they lie to and sneer at the American people every day. So much so that a large swath of the public has simply tuned them out.

While some of them did make the pivot away from being full-time propagandists for the Democrats, too many of them are still partying like it’s 2016. It isn’t. The country wants to move on from the “resistance.” It’s exhausting. Shut up already.

Maybe if they could stop throwing temper tantrums every five seconds and tell us the truth rather than their ongoing campaign against one man and his supporters, the public might trust them again. As it is, no thanks.

They have failed us. They are not the heroes of this story. They are the villains. They are in no position to judge Trump or anyone who voted for him. They perpetuate the partisan divide in this country. They sell fear and hysteria every day. Most Americans can’t ever snap out of it because they still trust the corporate media and propaganda press to tell them the truth. And worst of all, they lie.

They don’t see it as lying. They see it as giving their audience what it wants, but they lie by omission. They tell their interpretation of events, cherry-picking the worst and selling it back to their readers and viewers. It’s tearing this country apart and keeping those who still tune into their messaging in a state of perpetual anxiety that every day is the end of the world.

Perhaps they would be in a position to judge if they hadn’t covered up Joe Biden’s cognitive decline, looked the other way at the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop, transformed it into pure propaganda for the Democrats, and buckled under the pressure of the mob when cancel culture took hold such that they couldn’t even tell parents the truth about the transgender contagion that had gotten into the minds and bodies of children.

That’s all they know by now, so no wonder they see the WHCD like they see everything else, that it should belong only to them, and the half of the country that voted for Trump should be kept out.

At least some of them have the decency to boycott, so we don’t have to listen to the self-righteous bloviating:

Stephen Colbert:

And of course, the ladies of The View:

What the press needs is less Marc Elias and more Donald Trump. Sorry, but it’s true. Eat your vegetables. They might not taste good, but you’ll live longer.

—podcast still coming…watch this space.