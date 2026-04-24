Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
16h

“Pro-democracy media” means communist propaganda. Poetic that Obama mocking Trump at the WHCD a decade ago led to the latter dismantling the former’s legacy. Presstitute tears are tasty.

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Sakima's avatar
Sakima
16h

First the media complains Trump

does not come, now they complain he is coming. Seriously, what do they want ?

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