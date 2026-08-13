Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Outlaw18's avatar
Outlaw18
17h

The Democratic policy position can be summed up in “Shut up and do what we tell or there will be consequences for you and yours”

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dave's avatar
dave
17h

Until they have all the power, then they’ll just throw them off buildings

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