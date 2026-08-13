While the issues of medicalizing kids (“transing the kids”) or biological men playing in women’s sports have taken a backseat to “affordability,” the economy, and the war in Iran, they are still major issues that will keep people like me voting Republican.

Anyone who wants to prioritize Israel or “billionaires” is allowing the Left to set the narrative. True, Democrats have to figure out how to offer people something better, and they’re struggling with that. They should not ignore the fact that these remain very important issues for people like me.

If it keeps going this way, the Left’s cult will win. They haven’t given up. We haven’t seen any viral clips of anyone pinning down the major DSA-aligned candidates on this issue. Probably no one has associated them with it, but here we are.

The DSA is uniform in its ideology. All of them are—from dominant fundamentalist alpha-male Hasan Piker to Blue’s Clues TikTok sensation Abdul El-Sayed.

How Grok sums it up:

But it’s not only them. It’s nearly every Democrat when it comes to “gender-affirming care,” a.k.a. “transing the kids.” Only three Democrats—both from Texas, of course—voted against allowing minors unrestricted access:

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX)

Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX)

Rep. Don Davis (D-NC)

Texas is so opposed to this that even these three Democrats broke with the party status quo for fear of getting voted out. We’ve seen some ads against Talarico depicting him as a doctor about to perform “gender-affirming care,” but otherwise this isn’t becoming a national story ahead of the midterms.

And true, it is not going to cover up the real angst among Americans about putting food on the table, but it still needs to be loud and urgent.

Is the GOP ready to lose Texas to “Talafreako”? They’d better get ready, because he, like nearly every other Democrat, is somehow getting away with calling the Right “extremists.” They all are. You know—the only side that has stood firmly against “transing the kids”?

It gets a little slippery when we get to sports, but those same three congressmen also oppose biological men playing with biological women. Sad eunuchs like Gavin Newsom waffle because they’re waiting to see which way the wind blows. The war is not won yet. The Left is still fighting it.

Why is this not a big story? Because journalists are afraid of the cult, too, so they don’t even ask. Look at all the discourse around Elliot Page in The Odyssey. You could fill a pool with the flop sweat on the Left and the Right over how to talk about it.

Conservatives praising the film were willing to ignore one of the biggest propaganda salespeople for “gender-affirming care” out there—one who is even saying that “trans is in nature, too.”

I don’t care, myself, whether trans people exist. I know many of them. I’m fine with them. I am, however, worried about minor children being sucked into this mess, and yet the Republicans seem unable to celebrate that big win that only Trump could have delivered.

They’re still the extremists. They’re the ones assassinating people. They’re the ones separating children from their parents and disempowering women. It’s so bad now that they’ve, at long last, gravitated toward Islam and Sharia law—the most patriarchal, homophobic ideology on the planet.

How you know it’s a cult is that they believe in doing two things: disempowering mothers and separating children from their parents. That’s what Charles Manson did, and it’s what Scientology does.

Mothers instinctively know how to protect their kids—unless they’ve become these sad, wild-eyed liberal women who have been disempowered. “Like me, like me,” they plead, all the while selling their own rights and the rights of their children down the river.

In Massachusetts, these poor, sad, useless women applauded fighting for the only right they feel comfortable standing behind now: killing their own babies. Of course that’s how they feel, because that’s what cults do. They separate mothers’ protective instincts, teach them not to care, teach them to disengage, and allow ideology to dictate their decisions.

I’m sorry it got to this place. I was once one of these women, but you’d have to shoot me if you wanted to take my place in my child’s life. It’s bad enough that I sent her to the progressive public schools in Los Angeles and she was indoctrinated into the oppressor/oppressed mindset (Woke 1.0), but I made sure to give her enough critical-thinking skills to survive it. Even back then, I told her it was a cult.

I am worried the GOP will fumble this for the foreseeable future. Too much is at stake to give up now. All of these kids coming of age in this madness will one day wake up to what has happened to them, and they’ll be asking why so many people not only went along with it but encouraged children to focus on their sexuality when they were too young to even know what any of it meant.

It’s long past time to take back the narrative.

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