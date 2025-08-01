Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Suzie
1h

“The New York Times not only missed the story of Biden’s cognitive decline”…

They didn’t MISS anything. They worked deliberately to cover for him and his administration, and shamelessly disparage and mock anyone and everyone who even attempted to point it out.

As for the Russia plot, one outlet yesterday claimed that all the newly released documents were created by Russia! I mean, good God help us!

Just wait til they find out Epstein was inextricably linked to the Clinton Foundation! Always follow the money.

It’s all blowing up in their faces, the Dems, the media, all their globalist cronies.

Sad part is, I’ll betcha no one goes to jail for any of it.

Brent Nyitray
1h

The Times won a Pulitzer for gaslighting the US over Holomodor. Says it all.

