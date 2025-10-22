The No Kings Memegate began as they always do. Someone sends Trump a meme, and he decides to post it. Maybe it’s Hakeem Jeffries in a sombrero in an AI video.

Maybe it’s Trump as the Pope, as if to say, “pull my finger.”

Or it’s a Top Gun parody with Trump dumping sewage on Harry Sisson and the No Kings protest.

And like clockwork, they lose their minds right on cue, like every straight man in every comedy ever made. That’s not funny, they say! It’s NOT FUNNY! How can you laugh at such a sadistic monster!?

Even if it isn’t exactly funny at first, it gets funnier the more the Left flips out over it. By the end, the libs have been owned. Trump owned the libs because they once again allowed themselves to be owned. Their reaction makes the meme funny.

Jake Tapper frets and drops a monologue, all serious and somber.

Jeff Daniels asks, “Would Lincoln do that?”

Even Kenny Loggins demanded the song not be used:

Sisson, a frequent target of the Right, tries to say with a straight face that he doesn’t think it’s funny:

Then again, maybe he doesn’t, since MAGA torments him and memes him all of the time, which is why the meme is funny. It’s kind of an inside joke for MAGA, making fun of Harry Sisson, though not one the media would probably even know about.

Then, the Daily Wire’s new hire, Isabel Brown, smartly calls him out for his tweets that Charlie Kirk is a member of the KKK.

The No Kings protest was yet more bad timing by the Democrats, who can’t read the room because they’re trapped inside a Doomsday Cult. Trump was once again on an upswing after making history in the Middle East.

It was tone deaf to be out there screeching, caterwauling, and, okay, dancing in magical unicorn and frog costumes, calling for Trump’s execution.

The No Kings protest looked like they were still stuck in 2016, doing what they thought still worked to mobilize the base, and yet Trump was using new media to wipe out any momentum they might have gained that day with an AI meme. Or at least, that is what it seems like, judging from how the media flocked to memegate and dropped the No Kings story.

Trump knows his audience. He knows what will make them laugh, but he also knows how to reset the media narrative, refocusing it away from the Democrats and back onto himself. He’s a master at it, and the Democrats have no clue how to deal with the technology at their fingertips.

Even though Zohran Mamdani has a decent social media game, and Gavin Newsom is trying to play catch-up (poorly, in my view), they can’t compete with Trump, who knows media and culture better than anyone in government.

One meme and they are once again like Chicken Little, spinning around in circles, chirping the sky is falling!

AI has now entered the discourse and is being utilized in various ways, from satire to commentary to fantasy. Trump is doing what he always does, adapting to it. The Democrats aren’t. If they no longer have the luxury of free speech or free thought within their own movement, how could they possibly meme?

And besides, they don’t even know what humor is anymore. This is the best they can do:

That is about as funny as the Manson murders. Charlie Kirk was a funny, humble, and nice guy. He didn’t take himself seriously. By contrast, MAGA makes fun of people who do, and that is funny:

I can’t think of a group of people more in need of mockery than the puritanical, uptight, overly serious Left. That so many are afraid to make fun of them tells you everything about what they have become. Saturday Night Live couldn’t even bring itself to make fun of the viral Katie Porter videos. They pivoted to the old standby of making fun of the Republicans. Yawn.

There’s a line in The Silence of the Lambs when Hannibal Lecter says, “Oh, Clarice. Your problem is you need to get more fun out of life.”

Sorry, Democrats. It’s time to face the truth: Trump is funny. He’s not a normal president and never will be. But the alternative on offer is an America without humor — a dreary and depressing dystopia that has hollowed out culture and made us all hate each other. At the very least, with Trump, we can laugh.