The news that the first detransitioner, Fox Varian, won her lawsuit went viral a few days ago. I kept waiting for it to become major news at the New York Times, NPR, or the Washington Post. And yet, when I do a search, very few sources pop up, one of them being the Free Press:

In December 2019, 11 months after she started this public social transition, Varian underwent surgery to remove her breasts. She was 16 years old. Varian, who adopted the name Fox at 18 and is now 22, is one of thousands of minors who underwent gender-transition surgery over the past decade. And she is just one of the young people who have come to regret permanently addressing what was only a temporary identity shift. Three years after her mastectomy, Varian stopped identifying as transgender and began a process known as detransitioning. In May 2023, she filed a medical malpractice lawsuit against the two principal Westchester County, New York, care providers who oversaw her gender transition: her longtime psychologist, Kenneth Einhorn, and Dr. Simon Chin, who performed the mastectomy. On Friday, a jury in White Plains, New York, awarded Varian $2 million in damages. Varian’s case is the first malpractice suit from a detransitioner to go before a jury, and I was the only reporter to attend the entire three-week trial. Represented by personal-injury attorney Adam Deutsch, Varian said she had been injured by the defendants due to their deviation from standard practices and a lack of informed consent. While there are no guarantees in medical malpractice lawsuits, legal experts believe Varian’s victory could inspire a wave of similar cases that would significantly disrupt pediatric gender medicine.

Other stories followed in the New York Post, Fox News, the Christian Post, the Washington Times, The National Review, Unherd.

Where is the New York Times? Where is NPR? Why the lack of interest by the major news outlets in the land? This is a major story, and they’re not going to report on it? As of today, a Google search for news about them has turned up nothing.

Are they that afraid of their readers? The Democrats? Social media? Is this news not important for so many of us who have watching in horror from the sidelines, who blew up our lives to help save kids from the clutches of a fanatical cult, and they’re not even going to report on it?

As usual, it’s up to the braver voices to cover it and get the news out, though it should never have been this difficult.

Here is one of the most important voices in the real resistance, Chloe Cole:

This is only the beginning. The bubble has burst, and the lawsuits will be coming, as I’ve written about here for many years. Now, as they go to court to sue companies that led them into the lion’s den, they’ll be looking at all of the adults who should have protected them. I can say that I did everything I could, put everything on the line, to stand up for them. And I’d do it again. This must end.

Children have a right to grow up without being indoctrinated into this bizarre new ideology that conditions them to disconnect from who they are and what they are. It also teaches parents that they may not know their children as well as therapists or the internet might.

It’s going to be ugly now as they all wake up and realize what has been done to them. No child can consent to irreversible damage done to their bodies. This was fully embraced by the Democratic Party — and still is. It’s been fully embraced by Hollywood and nearly all institutions, and still is. Every time you hear someone say “protect trans kids” or “protect the dolls,” that is what they’re talking about.

Watch for the Democrats to start slithering out of it. Already, we get this:

But we won’t let them. We have the receipts.

Along with Colin Wright and Abigail Shrier, who were on the front lines, major props to the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh, who has appeared multiple times in various states to fight against this and also made the documentary What Is a Woman? Here he is today on the case:

I knew this day was coming. There is no way any society can get away with chemical and surgical castration on minors, along with amputating healthy breasts off of teenage girls who have no idea what they’re getting into.

The New York Times did cover this story, which will also go down in history, just not the way they hoped. It will prove that Trump had the guts to take them on, to help us fight to end this horror.

This might not be the end of all of it, but maybe it’s the moment the dam broke, and there was no stopping what was coming next.