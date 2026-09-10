Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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ScottyG's avatar
ScottyG
7h

I think we are 6 yrs away from the DNC endorsing abortions up to 2 yrs after birth: that’s how crazy these loons have become and will become.

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
7h

Meet the new cults. Same as the old cults. The Manson family, Jonestown, Heaven’s Gate, and Buddhafield all have parallels with the modern left’s suicidal embrace of trans, DEI, and ESG: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/how-to-join-a-cult-manson-1969-jonestown-esg

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