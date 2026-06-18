I’m no foreign policy expert, that’s for sure. One thing I do know is that the Democrats and the establishment that runs this country were never planning on allowing Trump to succeed on anything but especially Iran, since he positioned himself as outshining Barack Obama on the nuclear deal.

At every turn for ten years, there has been an attempt to discredit, destroy, and bring down Donald Trump at any cost. That includes the failure of the Kennedy Center because no major artists would perform there, and even two-bit artists pulling out of the Freedom 250.

It also includes the spectacle we’ll see at the Obama library, where many major artists will perform and all former presidents will attend. Their message is always the same: you’re with us, or you’re against us, and Trump is always on the other side of that line, along with everyone who voted for him.

That Trump fought against all of this and ultimately defeated them has been quite something to witness. And now, they’re so close to taking back power, they can almost taste it. They’ve been at war with Trump for ten long years and have been trashing him via their propaganda press to make sure his approval numbers never get better.

Iran became another battle in that war. It was nonstop headlines from the media machine painting Trump as the loser because that’s the story they wanted — needed — to tell. Trump always has to do twice as much just to overcome their predetermined conclusions about his failure. Sometimes that works, other times it doesn’t. As usual with the Left, they never realize the whole world is watching.

It was made much worse by the loudest critics on the Right — Marjorie Taylor-Greene, Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson, Theo Von, and Joe Rogan — who went so far as to say the MAGA base had been destroyed. All the while, their comments were amplified through Russian and Iranian channels to reassure them that Trump’s efforts would fail.

That meant his usual method of deal-making — threatening them into capitulation — was never going to work. Iran was holding all the cards, or so it seemed, not Donald Trump, not the USA. Iran knew they just had to wait it out. Being bombed and weakened was only temporary.

They understood that the American people didn’t care all that much about the tens of thousands of murdered protesters, the human rights abuses, or the Nazi-like contagion of Islamic extremism. They care about gas prices and the cost of food. What happens in other countries isn’t their business.

Americans, they knew, were tired of war — especially wars fought over ideology or ones that didn’t involve us directly, only the potential future threat of a nuclear weapon and all the power that comes with it. No one wanted boots on the ground and dead American soldiers. Everyone wanted the oil to flow freely to all corners of the world.

So why would they ever capitulate fully? They never would, because they never had to. Even after all the bombing and destruction, they survived.

JD Vance has taken the lead on the deal and has been making the rounds, even appearing on The View. Watching him correct their brainwashed media narratives felt like one of the most healing moments we’ve had in ten years. All it takes is talking and listening, yet no one has ever even gotten close to that.

Vance on The View felt like Nixon’s trip to China.

Trump seems to be handing Iran over to him, and it will now be part of Vance’s legacy — though the Left wants it hung around Trump’s neck instead, because they want and need him to fail. If he fails, his chances in 2028 sink. If he succeeds, well then the Democrats will lose.

What would success look like? Iran’s extreme leaders are in this for an eternity. What does failure look like? Iran is building nukes and warring with Israel. But per Vance and the Woke Right, all that matters is that we’re out. To the Democrats, all that matters is that it’s painted as a loss for Trump.

Trump continues to insist that he’ll still hit Iran if they do not keep to the agreement. Except there’s just one problem. Iran knows Trump’s days in office are numbered and that a Democrat is likely to win in just three years. They only have to wait that long. No Democrat will care what they do. All they care about is defeating and destroying Trump and MAGA.

The faction they call the “Woke Right” doesn’t care either. They don’t see Iran as a threat. Tucker Carlson certainly doesn’t. They believe Israel is the threat, which is hilarious, because the closest thing we have to the ideology that drove Hitler and the Nazis is not Israel. It’s most definitely Islamic jihadism. I suspect this will come back to haunt them in the years to come.

So, in the end, we’re left with the question of whether it was a good deal or not. And the answer is one I do not know. I see varying perspectives online.

JD Vance will brief the nation today:

It’s a good deal:

It’s a bad deal:

The conflicts in the Middle East will continue because Islam is growing and getting stronger in Europe and in the US. They’ve waged a hearts-and-minds campaign and have many on board.

Who needs terrorism when you have college kids carrying signs that say “Free Iran” — and they don’t mean its people?

But then again, who needs terrorism when your country and its economy are thriving? I guess that’s the hopeful intent. Once the country’s leaders come out from the shadows, however, it will be harder to hide their human abuses, or so the logic goes.

To the Woke Right, Israel is to blame for all of it, even 9/11. They’re not defending themselves, insists Tucker Carlson and others. They’re the ones causing all of the wars. So if anyone loses on this deal, it’s Israel.

The conflict between Israel and Palestine has become a worldwide effort by now. It’s hard to believe Islam will give up that fight any time soon, from the river to the sea and all of that. Much of the American Left is invested in that fight, too.

Vance’s foreign policy seems to be a hands-off approach, with the idea being that there is only terrorism here because we meddle in the Middle East. If we abandon Israel, terrorism will stop. I have my doubts.

In the end, it could be a good way to get through the midterms to drive down gas prices and hold off the crazy Left.

Gas prices are already dropping. Either way, Godspeed, Trump and Vance.