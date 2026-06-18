Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Rooster's avatar
Rooster
13h

I read both arguments and seem to find threads of credibility in each. Maybe we are in the fog of MOU. But one thing is certain: there is no equivalence with Obama’s JCPOA. The devastation wrought by the American military puts the Iranian diehards in an infinitesimally worse position than they were in 2015. The US has leverage Obama didn’t have because Trump has proved he’ll use kinetic force to take out their nuclear capabilities. And after all, that was the stated intention at the outset of this war. Not regime change.. as much as many of us would like to see that.

However this agreement washes out, because details have yet to be specified, I pray that the Iranian people can eventually overthrow this theocratic mafia and reclaim their proud Persian heritage.

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JJoshua's avatar
JJoshua
12h

Have you ever seen Democrats more anti-America than during this conflict? I surely haven’t.

They would no doubt hoist up an Ukraine flag than a US flag. Democrats are pathetic and truly HATE America.

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