I woke up this morning with that usual sense of dread I get every time I log on to Twitter. What now? Trump had sent out a Truth Social post, and there was mass hysteria exploding in all directions online.

It was Gerard Baker and Chris Cuomo. It was the Democrats and many of the newly anti-Trump MAGA Right. The tweets were coming fast and furiously as the “for you” algorithm dumped more into everyone’s feed. The panic was everywhere. This was finally it! Trump was going to drop a nuke! He was going to wipe out an entire civilization!

Despite the many times we’ve watched Trump navigate The Art of the Deal, and all of the times we’ve seen him make major threats that cause the hens in the henhouse to scatter, they all seemed to fall for it every time.

Of course, genocide is nothing to take lightly, and a president threatening to destroy a whole civilization, even if the post, as with much of what Trump does, was not well thought out, to put it mildly. But as usual, the reaction to Trump is always worse.

The Democrats screamed for the 25th Amendment and the immediate removal of Trump.

But shockingly, because Israel is involved, the same level of mass panic was coming from the Right too. They were all ready to force Trump out of office.

This went on and on for hours, left and right. If I didn’t know better, I would think we were on the brink of a Civil War.

This is what it’s like inside the Doomsday Cult. Every day is the end of the world. They really did believe Trump meant it, just as they believed he would send in the National Guard in the Summer of 2020 because he is a fascist, and as they believed he colluded with Putin to win, and that he’s all over the Epstein Files. Their delusions are all they have.

It seems that this pattern plays out often, and yet, they never seem to stop themselves from reaching the mass hysteria flashpoint. And of course, as expected, a Deus ex Machina in the form of a Truth Social post by Trump announcing a two-week ceasefire.

Instantly, the Democrats and the disgraced podcasters tried to save face by flipping it back to Trump, saying he lost the war to Iran and that he was “TACO” (Trump Always Chickens Out).

Too late, man. We saw you running around screaming like little girls. You can’t pretend you didn’t. WE SAW.

They are programmed to always be against Trump, no matter what. He has to fail. Either he’s a madman about to commit genocide, or it was a humiliating military defeat, you know, like the withdrawal from Afghanistan? They have their script, and they’re sticking to it.

The Democrats went full doomsday. You never want to go full doomsday.

Then came the cope chaser:

I am so glad I escaped the Doomsday Cult. I can’t imagine what it must be like for them to be dealing with all of that imaginary trauma for a decade. If only they could realize that there is a whole other America outside of it, one where people aren’t losing their minds every day over something Trump said.

I never thought Trump would nuke Iran. I never thought he would blow up a bridge with women and children being used as human shields. He doesn’t have it in him to create mass murder, despite what the Democrats say about him.

Trump’s enemies will want to paint this as a major loss for us and a win for Iran. It’s a compromise that has left Iran weaker than it’s been in 40 years. Is this the end? Who knows, but it’s a start.

Fighting against the narrative shaping machine is not easy. Tomorrow, I will be posting a longer podcast about it. Stay tuned.