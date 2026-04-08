Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Dave M's avatar
Dave M
10h

Complex issues often require strategic and complex thinking and solutions. And time. Like it or not Trump has:

1.) Reorderd how the world trades with the U.S. and putting the U.S. at the advantage.

2.) Achieved peace agreements for 8 or so global conflicts.

3.) Reordered how our allies and adversaries perceive the U.S.. We are feared by both. We are no longer seen as suckers.

4.) Reorderd the politics of the Middle East in our favor.

5.) Cleaning out the leftist/Marxist stench in our hemisphere.

6.) upended China and it’s malfeasance including its influence in our hemisphere and its energy strategy by not only controlling the oil of one of its former proxies, Venezuela, but now making Venezuela our proxy. Trump may achieve this in Iran. Let’s see.

Only some of our Presidents have managed to make a single big impact on history in four years. Trump has made 5 or 6 big impacts in 15 months.

All the left has is hate and lies. Sadly, that is enough for ~ 70 million.

VOTE in November. And tell your friends to VOTE.

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Sue Kelley's avatar
Sue Kelley
10h

I think they were actually disappointed he didn't nuke them. Imagine how mentally disturbed you must be too late s person you never met so wholly that you are praying he would nuke another country just to fit your narrative. Or in the politician's cases, to win an election.

How did so many get so incredibly ill so quickly? I wonder what could have happened in the last five years that changed EVERYTHING???

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