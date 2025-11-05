An email came from the Democrats. I thought I was off all of their lists, but it turns out that somehow, some way, they find me. Here is what their turnout machine looks like:

I predicted how this night would go a few days ago. I know the game. I played the game. The Democrats play it better. This is what they do best. Of course, they pulled out a clean sweep.

All they needed was a manufactured crisis — the government shutdown to then use to make people feel the pain of the Republican threats to take away Medicaid and SNAP. Trump’s East Wing remodel, the Halloween ball, and a fresh set of negative polls for Trump were just gravy.

Now, it has all paid off. Gavin Newsom’s Prop 50, a no-fail effort to buy more seats in Congress to “save democracy,” will pass. Nauseating, unbearable, unwatchable speech to follow.

Mamdani’s win will be a new dawn and a new day for New York. Or at least they hope. And if it all falls apart, the legacy media will lie about him because he won’t be allowed to fail.

The Republicans felt no Charlie Kirk and no Trump, which meant none of these elections were competitive.

The Jay Jones story wasn’t a controversy because most Democrats agree with him.

So great, right? Go Team Blue! Yeah, no. At least not for me. They are like the aliens in Ridley Scott's movies that bleed acid. The more power they get, the worse it is for our country. At least, while they still attach themselves to their newfound religion of wokeness, which I find destructive to almost everything I hold dear.

But I also knew, because you’d have to be an idiot not to know, that taking away or even threatening to take away healthcare or SNAP would result in this very thing. Don’t say I didn’t warn you. I did.

If Trump had focused only on improving the economy and left all of that alone, maybe voters might think about voting more of them into office, even in blue states.

Even still, these wins felt so well-planned, so deliberate, so manufactured, so clean. It was pure resistance theater. It’s giving me 2020 flashbacks when all of the systems under the Left’s control were working in tandem to take out a one-term president with a strong economy. Put the economy in an artificial coma, create chaos on the streets, and just like that, a crisis.

This crisis felt just as manufactured. It’s hard to tell what is even true anymore. But worse, the Democrats have never had to confront any of their failures for all of these years, like their inability to keep women and children safe from the clutches of fanaticism. Here is a man invading the women’s locker room, and she is the one who is kicked out.

Their inability to keep the streets safe. Here is a robbery and carjacking in Chicago while a baby watched.

The crisis at the border became another dramatic element where the worst scenes were played again and again to paint ICE as the Gestapo. Nothing is solved, nothing is fixed, nothing has changed. Sooner or later, their disconnect from reality will catch up with them.

The theater works for a little while. But once they’re in power again, we’re reminded of what life is like under The Great Feminization. The America they are offering isn’t the America most of us want. We already know what that looks like. We’ve lived it.

It shouldn’t be this hard to save women and kids. It shouldn’t be this hard to live freely, without being punished for thought crimes or banished from utopia. And it shouldn’t be this hard to put food on the table, pay the bills, and live a decent life.

I guess I just wish the side with all of the power did not believe America belonged only to them, and that those on the Right deserve to be killed just for disagreeing with them. Most of all, I wish resistance theater would collapse, like their empire, so that we can get back to reality.

Until next time…