Jim Trageser
3h

Meh. The Democrats won in states they have voter registration advantages in - and, in fact, most of the races were far closer than they should have been.

I know the mainstream media / DNC Communications Office (but I repeat myself) are spinning this as some great repudiation of Trump and the GOP - but take a step back and look at what actually happened: The Democrats beat back Republican challengers in Democratic strongholds. New York, New Jersey, California. Retook a governorship and AG in Virginia that the Republicans only managed to win because of the Democrats' war on parental rights an election cycle ago.

Yawn.

The Democrats' path to retaking the U.S. Senate or even the House next year is ... unlikely at best (although I never underestimate the possibility of the Republicans doing something truly stupid).

And even in California, what did the Democrats actually gain? By pretending Texas wasn't redistricting to match California, New York and Illinois' own existing radical gerrymandering, Newsom managed to motivate North Carolina, Missouri and Indiana to follow his lead - all but erasing any Democratic gains in California. And since Democratic-controlled states are already so heavily gerrymandered, there aren't really any more Democratic seats to fabricate.

Look for more red states to now jump into the game and add a net gain of Republican-leaning House districts before next year. (And pending lawsuits against California Prop. 50 may upend it yet - the language is openly partisan, in violation of the state Constitution, and the Legislature openly ignored rules requiring a bill be introduced and finalized in time for all legislators to have time to study it.)

If Prop. 50 is overturned while the Republican redistricting stands up in court, don't think other Democrats won't hold Newsom to blame for that mess ....

B Smith
3h

Hang in there. The sun will come up tomorrow. There are more things in heaven and earth than are dreamt of in their philosophy. Keep up the good work, the work for good, Sasha.

