Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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NothingButNet's avatar
NothingButNet
14h

Dems will soon get Platner out of the race, but just to be clear, it won’t be because they find him to be a disgusting, repulsive 🤮 human being who has no business being in the US Senate. It’s simply because they now think he can’t win. Otherwise they would ride this pig 🐖 all the way to Election Day. 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️

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Patrick J Griffin's avatar
Patrick J Griffin
14h

It’s not about the rape(s), it’s simply that his polling numbers (like Sawell’s and Biden’s) were tanking…if he was still leading in the polls he’d be safe…

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