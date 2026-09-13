Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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steven t koenig's avatar
steven t koenig
2h

Rather than castigate the one guy who thought she was guilty, those other 11 should be ashamed that they decided strangling your kids is kind of okay, if you're having a bad day

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Jim I's avatar
Jim I
2hEdited

These elitist snobs are the creepy ideological cousins of the Nazis of 1935—dressed in modern clothes, but driven by the same contempt for those they deem beneath them.

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