As Wokerati gathered in Hollywood for the Grammy Awards, they were given red-carpet pins to send the message ICE OUT. Even Vogue knows that the only way to bask in the glory of indulgent narcissism is to genuflect to the cult with a virtue signal of the latest thing.

They wear their causes like they wear their Haute Couture: Free Palestine, Me Too, No Kings, No Tesla.

Once inside, host Trevor Noah told the obedient, devout crowd that Nicki Minaj would not be in attendance. She’d recently come out in support of Trump and his Trump Accounts, which set up a savings account for babies and the potential for a financial foundation.

This crowd, however, wanted her to know that she was no longer welcome inside that room with all of those ICE OUT pins and suddenly ugly attire. They applauded vigorously.

Nicki Minaj made the mistake of thinking for herself, voting, and speaking out however she pleased. She forgot that her acceptance inside the cult was dependent upon voting blue no matter who. She would no longer be allowed the high status bestowed upon her based on the color of her skin.

This is a game of emotional blackmail they’ve been playing for years. I clocked the hypocrisy years ago when I watched them break all of their rules to mock women’s looks, or call Clarence Thomas an “Uncle Tom.”

Larry Elder routinely mocks and trolls them mercilessly with this old photo of himself after an op-ed in the Los Angeles Times.

Elder was the first Republican I ever voted for in the bid to recall Gavin Newsom, and one of the first times I ever noticed that the Left didn’t really mean it about elevating marginalized groups or systemic racism or any of that. It was and remains a method of societal control. Clarence Thomas and Larry Elder have steadfastly refused to play that game.

Jasmine Crockett has now felt that cold hand, too. She was useful enough as a firebrand, an outspoken “woman of color,” among many on Team Blue. She forgot the number one rule: you can’t think for yourself or step out of line or go against the direct orders of the party bosses. Your identity matters until it doesn’t.

Jonathan Majors stars in The Daily Wire’s Run Hide Fight: Infidels, and do you think Hollywood would want anything to do with it?

But nothing has exposed them more than the way they treated the lone holdout in the Lindsay Clancy trial. Of course, we can’t know if the women who dominated the jury are Democrats, but since this is Massachusetts and they were so adamant that Lindsay was not guilty by reason of insanity, it seems like a fair assumption.

Clancy’s defense attorney continued to lash out at this juror because he refused to go along with his instructions! Why, I wondered, did all of them feel so comfortable pressuring him into their preferred verdict? Why were they talking about him like he didn’t know his own mind and couldn’t make a rational, reasonable decision?

Well, then it came rather awkwardly to Gayle King that this juror was — wait for it — black.

And that would have been one thing, but then these crazy women decided to “investigate” him and dox him. He’s a wife-beater! They declared.

They were so angry that he didn’t go along with their vote that it was, for a time, like a virtual lynch mob. Then, Ron DeSantis stepped in.

No protections for him, no benefit of the doubt, no assumption that he might have, you know, followed the facts and ended up at guilty. One of them said, unbelievably, that the juror could not get over her violently murdering her children. Gee, ya think?

They were mad that their elevated marginalized identity group was misbehaving, stepping out of line, not doing as he was told. They weren’t even trying to pretend to be treating him like an equal. No, he went against them, so he had to be punished.

I feel like there’s another shoe that could drop in this story, so I’m not making any assumptions about this juror except to say that this is the stuff of magnificent satire if only Hollywood could or would tell that story. It’s a little like the transgender actress Karla Sofía Gascón whose tweets about Muslims overtaking Spain earned her mass hatred from the Left and to date, has not been invited to join the Academy.

Great satire is all around them if only they would turn the camera around on themselves.

I always wondered what might happen if thousands of their new pet obsession, non-white migrants from Latin America or other third-world countries, decided they’d rather vote for the side not sterilizing children and not down with open borders and the socialist policies many of them fled. I’m guessing they’d suddenly be fully on board with mass deportations.

As someone who fits their definition of success, a “single mother who built a business that lasted 26 years and pioneered an industry” meant nothing. When they told me to shut up and comply, they meant it.

Are they really that different from the Democrats before the Civil War, with their “happy slaves,” whom they would not allow freedom? Of course, it’s not quite on that level, but they’re the ones who made the rules that anyone can be demonized as a “racist” just for voting for Trump. It’s only fair they get a taste of their own medicine.

(Working on a podcast about 9/11 I hope to post today or tonight)