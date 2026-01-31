The Amazon documentary on Melania Trump hit theaters today. In case anyone is wondering why Trump won in 2024, this image should explain it:

Cinemascore, which tracks the audience reaction upon seeing it shows pure love.

Melania is also tracking to be the best documentary opening in a decade:

Right now, it’s on track to hit $8 million for its opening weekend, which isn’t bad. That’s in the saner America where normal people live. Inside the Doomsday Cult of the Left, where every day is the end of the world, not so much.

Here is probably the worst review:

If you didn’t know, The Zone of Interest is about a Nazi family living next to a concentration camp where they are burning bodies by the thousands. It was popular because, according to its filmmaker, Jonathan Glazer, it made a statement about the war in Gaza. Now, it’s being re-appropriated to something something Trump.

Then there’s this beauty:

And of course, The Atlantic.

In case you were wondering just how crazy they are, well, here you go.

This quote from The Silence of the Lambs comes to mind:

I stopped trusting critics long ago, but especially now. Like everyone else on the Left, they live in a puritanical hell of their own making. They know they can’t be honest in this review or any other. They serve at the pleasure of the screeching mob, and they know it, too.

They were never gonna give Melania a fair shot. It has to serve the movement because everything does. Every late-night comedy show, every movie, every award. All they have left now is this, their decade-long hatred and obsession with Trump and his family. Their bubble gets smaller and less relevant by the day.

If there are Nazis to be had, it’s on the Left. They’re the side that believes half of this country should be cut off, abandoned, thrown in gulags. They would absolutely put all of MAGA away in concentration camps if they could. That is where dehumanizing whole groups of people gets you. They’re just not smart enough to realize it.

If you do go see it, let us know what you think in the comments.