Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Debby's avatar
Debby
1h

Melanie is EVERYTHING they wish they could be. A brilliant shining example of grace under fire. Poised and confident, beautiful and classy. Wealthy but humble. You show them Melania, without saying a word. I can’t wait to see the movie!! 🍿

Reply
Share
Richard's avatar
Richard
1h

Next up

Usha. Even if she doesn't make a movie, the critics will trash her. They don't live in the same reality.

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sasha Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture