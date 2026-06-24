Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard's avatar
Richard
10h

Moderate Democrats were a fiction as far back as Bill Clinton. His first two years were pretty much hard left. Hillarycare and gun control were highlights but everything was aligned. Then came Gingrich and a recalibration was necessary. Since then, Democrats have pretended to be moderate to get elected, then pivoted. This is still a thing given Spamberger.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
11hEdited

The Zohrantifada has conquered nyc. Islamists and socialists are allies in the woke jihad. DSA has taken over the Democrat party. Anti-semitism, mass migration, and asset seizures are its main platforms. The only way to save America and the west is mass denaturalizations and deportations.

Reply
Share
34 replies
194 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sasha Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture