For ten years, the Democrats, like Dan Goldman and Hakeem Jeffries, have done nothing but focus on Donald Trump, painting him as a Hitler-like figure and dictator. It’s grotesque and obscene that they’ve been sucked into this mass delusion, and unfortunately for them, it has cost them greatly.

As a former “Hillarycrat” and centrist, we spent much of 2016 battling with the Democratic Socialists, insisting America was never going to allow socialism to overtake the country, and that it would result in an instant loss for the Democrats. But I also didn’t know back then that the centrists would spend the next ten years focused only on ridding the world of Donald Trump. What fools.

They offered the people nothing except Trump hate. How did they think this would turn out? Now, they’ve opened the gate to the henhouse and ushered in not just Democratic Socialism but Radical Islam. And therein lies the real threat because, at the moment, the Right is going through its own version of the kind of fracture the Democrats experienced in 2016, and thus, is doing their part to speed things along.

The Democrats don’t have a Socialist problem. They have an Islam problem, as does the Right. This is what brings both movements together and drives Zohran Mamdani, even over his socialist dreams. This is the Trojan horse.

I have always wondered how things would play out in a Fourth Turning with so much chaos all around us, and now that I have a roadmap from the last Fourth Turning. Not until last night's primary elections on the heels of the rise of the “Woke Right” could I see it. Now, it’s plain as day.

Brad Lander is a Glenn Greenwald/Bret Weinstein kind of Jew. That helps deflect accusations of anti-semitism on Mamdani’s side. This is less about being Jewish and more about the power of Islam.

If you are Lander and anti-Israel, you are elevated. But if you support Israel, like Dan Goldman, you’ll be treated like a Jew in Nazi Germany in the 1930s, as Scott Jennings rightly points out in this clip:

Isn’t it funny how it’s all come rushing back under the guise of “oppressor/oppressed” fundamentalism? If you think being called an anti-semite is bad, think of how much worse it is to be called a “racist,” which is what happens to you on the Left if you dare to criticize Muslims, or Islam.

There were two ways toward expansion and infiltration - terrorism or playing the long game. Terrorism led to too many wars and got them nowhere. The long game would mean using social media to reach the young, to ride alongside Critical Race and Gender Theory, which was already pushing an anti-colonizer, anti-Western ideology.

In 2017, my daughter, who was in high school, told me that she was afraid to praise Wonder Woman online. Why, I asked. The answer shocked me. Gal Gadot was an Israeli, she said. Even back then, just as Trump was taking office, my daughter’s generation, who had come of age online, was primed and ready.

October 7th was the Reichstag Fire

So why, one might ask, would Hamas have attacked Israel so violently on October 7th, knowing what Israel would do in response? That’s both the question and the answer. They knew what Israel would do. They also knew that those hearts and minds in America, and wherever the Woke ideology traveled, would be on their side.

It was smart. The worse the war got, the more propaganda they had to keep those hearts and minds headed in their direction, to turn the world against Israel with the main goal of decoupling Little Satan from Big Satan.

The long game began with the Arab Spring. Social media was the way to spread the message without terrorism. Barack Obama’s administration introduced the concept of “Islamophobia,” which designated any Muslim person a protected group, among the “marginalized,” which explains much of Zohran Mamdani’s appeal to rich, spoiled college kids.

Mamdani sold socialism, but he has seemed to be much more invested in fighting against Israel and Netanyahu than managing the business of New Yorkers. I guess we shouldn’t be that surprised things turned out the way they did.

Back before Megyn Kelly became anti-Israel and said that she felt she was being manipulated by Jews to hate Muslims, she made this video with Matt Walsh, 100% calling it. She wouldn’t make this video today, but it’s worth taking a look at:

That tells you everything about this moment. Even Megyn Kelly is on the side of what she called back then “radical Islam.” Maybe I’m wrong. But my guess is that her coverage of these elections will be all about disconnecting from Israel on the Right, which (to my mind) would be the biggest mistake they could make.

If you’re coming out of this saying, “we have to abandon Israel to win elections,” you are endangering the United States because you have now played into the hands of those playing the long game.

I say this not because I have been a supporter of Israel. I was neither for nor against, but remained neutral. But we have to look at it in the context of the last Fourth Turning, 80 years ago, which resulted partly in the creation of the state of Israel.

In some ways, we’re still fighting that war with a different threat. Once Israel was born, it sparked ongoing wars with the Islamic countries in the Middle East. The propaganda campaign has been successful at reaching the hearts and minds of Woke Gen-Z, who have no real memory of World War II and have no awareness of radical Islam.

The fear isn’t socialism, just as it wasn’t with Hitler. Hitler found himself the most fundamentalist among the Communists to the Left of him and the milquetoast moderates who could do nothing to save Germany. He drew people to him with easy answers and an easy scapegoat. Sound familiar?

Hitler beheaded students for putting up anti-war fliers. Iran slaughtered them by the tens of thousands just for protesting. Islam is the only Nazi-like movement that threatens the entire world, and yet, somehow, the blame has turned to Israel.

Obviously, I’m not saying Zohran Mamdani is Hitler. But I am saying that both the Left and a faction of the Right are ignoring the real threat. Woke and Democratic Socialism have now become a part of the OG fundamentalism embodied by Islam. None of us saw it coming. Now, it might be too late.

Winston Churchill, a Gray Champion of the last Fourth Turning, was a singular force in World War II, as one of the first to see the threat posed by Hitler, and his warning went largely ignored. I am still hoping our Gray Champion, Donald Trump, can likewise see the real threat and have the courage to hold the line.

He has every force imaginable working against him now. Godspeed.