Sydney Sweeney Harpoons the Woke

A few years ago, if Sydney Sweeney had appeared in an American Eagle ad talking about her “good jeans/genes,” the uproar would have been just as deafening as it is today. By the end of the day, American Eagle would have pulled the ads. Sweeney would have been forced to issue a pandering, simpering apology. But none of that happened.

Instead, Sweeney was celebrated, American Eagle’s stock soared, and most importantly, the Puritanical Woke scolds have never looked more ridiculous.

But most Americans aren’t buying it. They’re rolling their eyes at this level of hysteria and outrage over a silly jeans ad featuring a hot blonde, the kind we used to see all the time for all eternity until right now.

Woke ideology has always been artificial and performative. It was never rooted in reality. It was a cosmetic fix for a ruling class that was too rich, too powerful, and too white. They needed symbols of virtue to absolve themselves of their privilege. It came at too high a cost. Their empire is collapsing all around them. You can’t fool all of the people all of the time. Sooner or later, we must face reality and the truth.

What is the truth? While beauty is in the eye of the beholder, there is still a standard, and there always has been. Take this woman, for instance. On what planet would she not be the beauty standard, and yet here she is pretending otherwise just to virtue signal to the fascists in the cult:

What it all looks like to me is good old-fashioned bullying.

What has shifted between older Gen-Z, younger Gen-Z, and Gen-Alpha is that they no longer want to look like sexless, genderless militant activists. This has always been acceptable for non-white women. It is only white women who have been shamed and scolded and told to de-center themselves. The best way to do that is to ugly themselves up and to celebrate everything but their beauty and their sex appeal, which was a way to punish them.

So, you’d have movies like Barbie, where the hot blonde was front and center, but then standing behind her, like strategic Chess pieces, were the mandated intersectional, representative coalition. They thought it was giving equality, but it inadvertently read like “white supremacy.”

Right about now, young women will flock to American Eagle to wear those jeans, signaling exactly the opposite message: they want to look hot, sexy, and desirable, because who wouldn’t? Those jeans will make them feel like what it must have felt like to wear a leather jacket after The Wild One was released.

American Eagle isn’t trying to send a message so much as they are trying to sell jeans. After the Great Awokening, they pandered, like everyone else.

Here are some examples of their previous branding:

Now compare that to the latest Sydney Sweeney ad:

Her ad cuts through the conformist, oppressive, stagnant monoculture like a hot knife slicing through birthday cake. Who wants to be associated with the screeching school marms on the Left now? Not teenagers, that’s for sure. Calling everything racist has jumped the shark, as they say. It feels stale and yesterday’s news. It doesn’t feel modern, hip, and cool. Those protesting it are only making the jeans and Sweeney more popular.

The criticisms were that the ad was “Eugenics” and “Nazi propaganda,” just because Sydney Sweeney said her genes determined her hair and eye color. But obviously she wasn’t referencing either of those things because she knows what she’s famous for.

Sweeney is leaning into what has given her notoriety in our culture. She has what one might call a good “rack.” I can relate. That was sort of my entire life, being seen as the girl with a good “rack.” And every woman who has one also knows the “eyes up here” line. But Sweeney does it with a wink. She isn’t shaming men for looking or noticing. She’s showing them she’s okay with it.

How do you think we reached 8 billion people on the planet? The male gaze and women’s desire to be gazed upon are nothing less than the forces that produced the entire human race.

That alone is controversial now. But if the topic were only sexuality, that would be one thing. The really agonizing thing is the part about her being a white woman. That is, to the Woke, a mortal sin because whiteness is the original sin, the evil that lives inside of all of us who are white.

This fanaticism has ravaged the confidence and identity of white men and women who seek to alter themselves not to be who and what they are out of shame. They dye their hair pink and blue. They wear septum piercings. They shave their heads. They wear drab clothing and try not even to look pretty. They find a way to be included in the LGBTQIA+ category so that they can be among the protected groups.

In the most serious cases, they attempt to transition themselves out of their genders, which can and has sterilized them. The Woke support and celebrate this without even realizing how close that is to Eugenics.

One million abortions a year can also be seen as a form of Eugenics, since all that really means is controlling births. This idea that white people should stop having babies or that we need to bring in more people of color to make our country less white is itself a form of Eugenics.

True, the Nazis used it in an attempt to curate the master race, but Eugenics was practiced in this country up until the 1950s. Women were sterilized if they were seen as unfit mothers. Those who were not smart or had mental problems were also sterilized to purify the gene pool.

There is only one movement that supports the sterilization of young people who can’t consent, and it’s not the Right.

The Racism Panic

The idea that there were racists, racists everywhere, seeped into our culture after the election of Barack Obama. The fundamental differences between Liberals and Republicans on race were evident in a poll by the Washington Post that showed Liberals deliberately dumbing down their speech when speaking to Black and Brown people vs. Conservatives who don’t. That meant the Right felt free to criticize Black people where the Left never would, unless it’s Clarence Thomas.

The panic began around 2012, with Obama’s re-election and the rise of the Tea Party and Freedom Caucus. We were all conditioned to believe that these were “white power” groups rising up to attack and remove the first Black president.

By then, Critical Race Theory was being taught in public schools, such as my daughter’s. This coincided with Gen-Z getting online and finding their way into militant tribes that decided your worth by your identity. Before long, they formed an army of fanatics while most of us were not paying attention.

They sold Trump as a “racist” and his supporters as the second “Confederacy,” and all of us believed it. Most people I know on the Left still believe it. You can imagine these two forces converging and what that might do to a society. It was nothing less than mass hysteria for the four years Trump was in power.

The good news is that every episode of mass hysteria throughout our history is eventually punctured when the accusations become too ridiculous for the people to tolerate any longer.

It was the accusation of witchcraft of the Governor’s wife in Salem in 1692. It was “Have you no decency?” in the 1950s amid the Red Scare.

I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time. It always seemed like we were almost there, but the tyrannical mob would rise up and squeeze out their confess-as-a-witch-to-live apology, and we’d be back in it.

So far, I don’t see an apology from Sweeney or American Eagle, and I hope I never will. Because if they never apologize, they’ll learn the only lesson corporations, institutions, and Hollywood need to learn. Let them get mad. Let them throw a fit. Eventually, they will exhaust themselves and take a nap, just like toddlers.

I have the unfortunate curse of being ahead of the curve. It stems from 30 years online, and 25 of those years predicting the outcome of the Oscars. I’ve conditioned myself to read the signs that tell me where the consensus is headed.

I have been warning the Left, the Democrats, and Hollywood for some time that the pendulum wants to swing and that if they don’t see this coming, they will be left behind. Most of them didn’t listen to me, but instead exiled me from our utopian diorama that denies reality to serve the elite.

But the Sydney Sweeney ad and the reaction to it are proof enough that the tyrannical Woketopians have lost much of their power to force everyone into compliance.

We’re not all the way through the woods yet, but we’re getting there. All thanks to a hot blonde and a company that could see the writing on the wall.

Maybe now, we have good movies back.