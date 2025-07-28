Confessions of a Russiagate True Believer

In their 10-year coup to spy on, discredit, impeach, and unseat the twice-elected President of the United States, Donald Trump, the Democrats have only made him stronger and more resilient.

As Chris Matthews explains:

By contrast, they’ve emerged from all of this as wild-eyed Doomsday preppers who have finally gone full Pizzagate, scraping the bottom of the barrel to chase a scandal that was never theirs to begin with, and one they never cared about until right now.

Will there ever be any accountability for what they’ve done in their attempts to override American Democracy, disenfranchise half the country, and preserve their power?

Will they ever confront the truth that Americans were so desperate to be rid of them, they were willing to re-elect the twice-impeached, four times indicted, convicted felon? Who would want them in charge? They have no plan, no optimistic vision, and no solutions.

They have only one thing: an ongoing mass delusion that Trump is the ultimate evil. It is that delusion that has driven the hysteria that has led to the collapse of their empire. They just haven’t figured it out yet. They lurch from one social media fantasy to another, all about Trump. And each time, it takes them deeper into their delusions as they lose all of their power.

If sex is involved, whether it’s an imaginary trip on the Lolita Express to Epstein Island or paid Russian prostitues defiling him on the bed the Obamas slept in, or his night with Stormy Daniels, his dressing room encounter with E. Jean Caroll, these insane, repressed, puritanical women who define the typical Democrat now can’t seem to get enough.

Give us more, their clicks and views say. We’re bored. We need salacious details, no matter how ludicrous, contradictory, or implausible they may be. We need an injection of something other than the mind-numbing boredom of a monoculture that has become so sanitized and preordained that even Lifetime movies can no longer do the trick. Trump is their dirty little secret, the forbidden fruit, the dance with the Devil.

The first version of Trump sold to us was that he was a raging racist because of the Obama birther story and other myths that helped create an existential crisis that required a “hearts and minds” effort to eradicate:

That version led to violent attacks against Trump supporters in 2015.

The next version was that he wasn’t a playboy from the 1980s who could get any woman he wanted; no, he was a “rapist” thanks to the Access Hollywood tape and the multiple women who came forward to tell their stories, none of them believable.

That led to the #MeToo movement, where due process and the presumption of innocence were disregarded, as once accused, forever guilty. You weren’t accused of something; you were accused of being something. It was inside of you, spectral evidence, just like the witch trials in Salem. Every time someone was canceled in effigy of Trump, just as the hangings in Salem, it was a celebration for another battle won against an ultimate evil.

One version of Trump made it all the way into the highest reaches of government. Imagine, a failed attempt to paint Trump as colluding with the Russians to win an election fell short, so they had to spin a yarn that the racist and rapist was also a Russian asset, compromised by kompromat.

I believed it! I’d already bought the books on Putin in late 2016, how could it not be true? Rachel Maddow had told me night after night after night, laying it all out in painstaking detail. Here she is in June of 2016 dropping those breadcrumbs. Of course, I believed it because I believed her. I trusted her. I trusted them. They wouldn’t lie to me, would they?

The Clinton campaign even said so. They proved it with the changes made to the GOP platform to please Putin. That had to be true, right?

No, it turns out. It wasn’t true—none of it. Not only that, but it involved Barack Obama and his henchmen. If the lie that Trump was a Putin puppet resulted in Hillary’s win, great. But what if she lost? Why not push out the lie anyway? Why not hobble Trump at the outset?

Why not make him illegitimate just as he once suggested Obama’s birth certificate was? Who wouldn’t go along with it? We were all conditioned to follow the breadcrumbs and believe whatever they told us about Trump, so why wouldn’t we believe this?

It turned out to be a convenient pivot. It didn’t have to be that Hillary Clinton was a high-risk candidate with more baggage than the Kardashians on a ski trip to Aspen. She was “likable enough,”up against a once-in-a-generation political talent like Trump.

It didn’t need to be the Clinton campaign’s decision to focus on Georgia rather than Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. After all, the New York Times said she couldn’t lose.

Someone as powerful as Obama, a man we all treated like a god, could not lose to Donald Trump. He couldn’t have stood on stage with Katy Perry and Bruce Springsteen and had an election go that badly. None of them could stand it, not in the FBI, not in the legacy media, not any of us.

No, it had to be Putin.

In reality, it was actually much less complicated. It was a one-in-a-million strategy laid out by Steve Bannon way back in 2012:

They had to manufacture the Russiagate story because they couldn’t face the ugly truth about what they had become, how they’d abandoned the rest of this country and insulated themselves in their castle in the sky. By the end, they were no different from other upended aristocracies when the people had had enough.

This is not a complicated story if you are living in reality. The 2016 election recalled the infamous quote about the lavish ball held in honor of the 290th anniversary of the House of the Romanovs held in the Winter Palace, Saint Petersburg. But it was a moment that would symbolize the empire’s ultimate collapse.

While Democrats now have to fend off their own Communist uprising, 2016 wasn’t one. It was the populists, a genuine grassroots movement that reflected the voice of a country that was sick of an elite ruling class lecturing them about how to speak, how to live, and what to believe in. Sneering at them. Judging them. Shutting them out.

And yet, that couldn’t be the reason Trump won. It couldn’t be the people who made that decision. The people never decide, at least not when it comes to President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. They live by another quote, one from Citizen Kane:

“People will think…”

”What I tell them to think.”

The Russiagate lie was pushed through the feedback loop —a self-contained bubble that went from morning news, through the churn of social media, to legacy media headlines, up to cable news and late-night “comedy.”

Those who questioned it, such as Matt Taibbi, Walter Kirn, and Aaron Mate, saw their careers evaporate, and their friends turned against them.

Even after the entire thing was exposed and condemned in the Columbia Journalism Review, it hasn’t made its way into the bubble. Everyone I know on the Left still believes it.

What Happened to Me

It wasn’t until 2020 that I could finally see the strings. I saw the media manipulation to lie about everything from lockdowns to COVID to the vaccine to the protests. I saw them change the voting laws and the ballot harvesting. I saw them hide Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and I saw them use violence in the streets and the destruction of our cities to fool people into voting Trump out.

All of that hysteria, all of those lies, all of that delusion finally exploded onto the streets, and there has never been any accountability for any of it. Not the violence, not the lies, not the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop. I left the Democratic Party, and I thought if they remain in power, we’ll never have a fair election again.

And when I saw the riot on January 6th, I could see their fingerprints all over it because by now, what couldn’t they do? They were even mandating the chosen narrative and punishing anyone who dared question it by banning them from social media or debanking them. The legacy press would act as their propaganda machine to sell whatever narrative the Democrats needed to purge Trump and his supporters from utopia.

Trump was banned from YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. Amazon took the successful social media site Parler offline. Anyone who supported Trump was now a suspect in the so-called “insurrection,” and anyone who questioned what happened in 2020 was an “election denier.”

It got worse by 2024, following the lawfare and attempts to remove Trump from the ballot and eliminate any challengers to Joe Biden. A George Clooney op-ed functioned as a soft coup to push Biden out. Then they simply installed Kamala Harris as their chosen nominee without a single vote, a dangerous escalation for a party now steeped in totalitarianism.

And there was only one man with that kind of power to orchestrate such a thing, only one man who had the power of influence to make those kinds of decisions. Only one man pulling the strings, and it wasn’t Donald Trump.

This was a powerful coalition led by someone who could not walk away. I don’t know what it would feel like to be treated like a god, to be that beloved all over the world. But I imagine it would not be easy to hand that over, especially not to Trump.

But Barack Obama does not have the right to decide who should and should not lead this country. No one does. That power belongs to all of us. The American people.

By 2016, the Obama kingdom encompassed all institutions, universities, corporations, and the entirety of culture, including Hollywood, most advertising, and Silicon Valley. Trump would shock the world by defeating the most powerful coalition in modern American history, maybe ever. And he did it twice.

I say it often whenever they come at me in a wild-eyed frenzy of hate, screeching about whatever it is that has consumed their fantastical imaginings this week, “he beat you twice.” That’s the only thing they should be thinking about.

But they have become vampires by now, with a taste for blood. They couldn’t stop if they wanted to. As we watch them handle the Epstein story in the same way we’ve seen them do so many times before, some of us can see the strings.

So let’s get this straight - Not only is Trump a racist, rapist, fascist, Hitler, dictator, criminal, felon, Putin puppet, clown, Reality-TV star, having an affair with his own daughter, but now, he’s also a “pedo,” according to those who spin the narratives and plant the lies. The machine I helped build requires everyone to go along with it. You’re all the way in or you’re all the way out. Every day, a new hashtag.

Every day, the objective remains the same as it was ten years ago: to sell the version of Trump that those still trapped inside the Doomsday bunker demand. He’ll always be the supervillain of their own making. They will never learn. They will never change.

The one version of Trump they cannot and will never understand is the real one; the guy who just beat them a second time. It’s always been about them and their unwillingness to do the one thing they would have to do to defeat him: offer the people something better.

When I escaped the bunker, it was out of desperation, a quest for what was actually true. I watched all of Trump’s rallies, all five a day in 2020, and got to know MAGA. It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done. I can’t lie about that. But it’s also, as the saying goes, the truth shall set you free.

