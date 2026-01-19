I might not have seen a movie flop as hard as the Bruce Springsteen biopic, so forgettable that I can’t even remember the title. Born in the USA, no. That’s not it. The Promised Land? Nope.

Ah, now I remember. How could I forget? They changed the title from Deliver Me From Nowhere to Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere. And we had to always write it that way, every single time. They hoped name recognition would boost ticket sales. They were wrong.

With a budget of $55 million, it was one of last year’s unequivocal flops.

It couldn’t even break even internationally, but here, with just $22 million, it was the flop heard round the world.

They did everything right. Fox (owned by Disney) released it. Springsteen himself showed up at the fancy Telluride Film Festival and wowed all the sycophant bloggers (of the kind I used to be).

He even played at the New York Film Festival AND the AFI Film Festival in Los Angeles.

Starring hot star Jeremy Allen White, you’d think the film would have attracted some people.

That is, until you thought it through. Who is the movie for? Springsteen fans? Nope, he alienated most of them with his Trump Derangement Syndrome-fueled rants. Wine moms and resistance libs? Nope, they stopped going to the movies during COVID. Gen-Z would not even know who he was.

His friendship and alliance with Barack Obama and the Democrats meant that he was now part of the ruling class, not the working class, so who was he now? The Democrats took ownership of him, and he did nothing but scream about Trump, even knowing that most of his loyal fans probably voted for Trump. Did he care? Nope.

Not only did Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere flop harder than a wet noodle, but so far, in the awards race, it has all but disappeared. Maybe it will come in with a Best Sound nomination. That’s the best bet at this point.

The film is just a lot of talking and paints Bruce as a hero, because, of course, it does. Apparently, he was on set almost every day, hovering over the production, ensuring maximum control. How could it be anything other than a love letter to his greatness? People were bored.

It wasn’t about any of the interesting stories in Springsteen’s life, like that time he got caught with his backup singer, Patti Scialfa (now his wife), after his marriage, and how he had to deal with his fan base over it. That would have been interesting.

Well, now that the movie flopped and won’t be celebrated at the Oscars, it’s back to ranting about Trump. Now, a clip is going viral of him doing what so many of those afflicted with TDS are doing: using the tragic shooting of Renee Good to say “I told you so.”

Bruce says, “If you believe in the power of the law and that no one stands above it,” except, of course, the people who are assaulting and obstructing Federal ICE officers. They are perfectly within their rights to break the law, eh, Bruce?

Renee Good was not just “exercising her First Amendment right to protest,” unless of course you also believe that about Ashli Babbitt, and I can promise you, Bruce Springsteen does not.

You can believe she didn’t deserve to die, or even be shot, while also understanding that if you drive your car into a Federal officer, things will not go well for you.

It brings me no pleasure to trash my old hero. And he was. Here is a picture of me in high school, back in the 1980s, in front of the very poster his flop of a movie was based on.

No artist had more influence over my life than Bob Dylan. It hurts to let Bruce go. It gives me no pleasure to see his movie flop (well, maybe a little), it’s just hard for me to listen to his songs now, songs he still sings, and see him as anything but a big phony and a fraud.

Springsteen, more than any other artist, rescued the desperate who had nothing else. He pretended he was one of them, those invisible working-class stiffs no one in American culture really cared about. Now, Trump’s the hero for many of them, and Springsteen is just another screeching lib trapped inside the Doomsday Cult.