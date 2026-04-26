Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Mark Emerson's avatar
Mark Emerson
2h

There is a clear and present danger in this country.

Have we ever gotten any answers to the Butler shooting?

I can see the press who are there become part of the story. Will they report this with them taking center stage?

Or will they sweep this away like so many other stories because it doesn’t fit their narrative. Do they really want to say anyone was trying to assassinate the President?

I say this story is over by Monday.

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Abraham S Carnow's avatar
Abraham S Carnow
2h

Thank G-d the President is safe.

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