There were shots heard inside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner as Trump and his administration were quickly ushered out.

What I’ve read is that Trump will still give his speech, and the evening will continue. There is no more news on this at this time. I will update this post if I get any more.

At this early stage, it looks like this is the third assassination attempt on President Trump.

And from Bo Erickson of Reuters:

And from the White House Pool report, note the agent standing directly in front of Trump:

Trump just posted this on Truth Social:

Trump and everyone else are safe and sound, thank God.