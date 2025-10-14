Shine On, Charlie Kirk
Charlie Kirk Accepts Medal of Freedom on What Would Be His 32nd Birthday
Tributes are pouring in for Charlie Kirk on his 32nd birthday, which would have been today. I still feel heartbroken and sad that some evil person shot Charlie. I still can’t quite get over it because his absence is acute, especially yesterday, as I watched Trump sign his historic peace deal in the Middle East.
Part of it is having to defend him against those who seek to destroy or distort or exploit his memory on the Left and, sadly, on the Right. In one way, that is a testament to his influence. In another sense, why should it be this hard to allow him to rest in peace?
Either way, while there is no replacing him, his legacy will be kept alive by those he influenced, the minds he changed, and the hearts he inspired. Shine on, you crazy diamond.
Today, President Trump will award Charlie the Medal of Freedom. That video will be here:
There are also tributes to him on YouTube, X, and TikTok honoring his memory and his birthday.
Here are some TikTok users giving thanks to Charlie:
And some YouTube tributes.
I’m working on a podcast I hope to post later today.
Always remember that Charlie Kirk was murdered because the violent left is out of ideas that work.
They couldn't debate the man, so they had to silence him.
All the more reason we have to stand in his place and win the debate for him.
I still get sad at each thing I read about that incredible young man. I read them all anyway. Curiously, watching clips of his exchanges still make me joyous. I hope his effect on people lasts for generations. Especially those who disliked him.