Tributes are pouring in for Charlie Kirk on his 32nd birthday, which would have been today. I still feel heartbroken and sad that some evil person shot Charlie. I still can’t quite get over it because his absence is acute, especially yesterday, as I watched Trump sign his historic peace deal in the Middle East.

Part of it is having to defend him against those who seek to destroy or distort or exploit his memory on the Left and, sadly, on the Right. In one way, that is a testament to his influence. In another sense, why should it be this hard to allow him to rest in peace?

Either way, while there is no replacing him, his legacy will be kept alive by those he influenced, the minds he changed, and the hearts he inspired. Shine on, you crazy diamond.

Today, President Trump will award Charlie the Medal of Freedom. That video will be here:

There are also tributes to him on YouTube, X, and TikTok honoring his memory and his birthday.

Here are some TikTok users giving thanks to Charlie:

And some YouTube tributes.

I’m working on a podcast I hope to post later today.