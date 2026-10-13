Shane Gillis dared to tell mildly controversial jokes on SNL, and the Left stopped the world so they could all throw a fit. Maybe not all of them. A loud handful of scolds lost their minds. Women, of course, but some male feminists too, and a manufactured controversy was born.

What did he say that was so bad? He made a joke that women dress like whores at the gym. It’s the kind of joke you laugh at without thinking too much. If you think about any joke, it’s not funny anymore. But if you hear it come out as he said it, it’s funny. It’s also funny because everyone knows it’s true, especially the women who dress like whores at the gym.

I watched his monologue and laughed. Now I’m surfing the manufactured controversy that SNL wanted to create. Let’s face it: imagine how hard it must be for them now. It’s non-stop Trump and MAGA jokes, and no one laughs at those anymore. They’re not funny.

Mixing it up, trying to pretend they still have the courage to be controversial and funny? That they can do. They knew his jokes were coming. They let him tell them to provoke the exact response they got from the self-righteous, empowered victims.

Listen for yourself:

Shane Gillis, once fired by the uptight, newly puritanical, cowardly SNL, is brought back and thrown in as a bloody hunk of meat into the churn because these folks have nothing better to do than clutch pearls and pretend any of it matters.

On Saturday Oct. 10, Gillis hosted “SNL” for his third stint and did two things: He said a four letter word on-air and called women “whores.” At a moment in which the country is reckoning with the reality of misogyny and sexual assault after the alleged “Cornell 7” gang rape became national news in September, everyone seems more concerned with the f-bomb than the very popular man denigrating women and promoting rape culture on live television.

He said a four-letter word on-air? Is that what we’re suddenly mad about? Take a look around lately, lady. There are no protections for kids anymore, not anywhere. Hearing an F-bomb on SNL would be the least offensive thing they hear or see online on an average day.

She can’t help but reference the Cornell 7 story, piling one lie on top of another, and so many of them just go along with it. The reaction pattern is so familiar and predictable by now, I already knew how the media would react before I even looked at the headlines. The story seems to exist just to feed the churn.

I feel foolish contributing to the “rinse/repeat” of it all. It’s rage-bait for those who were offended and those who weren’t, and all the while, SNL can still pretend it’s relevant and funny, even though it isn’t anymore and hasn’t been for a long time. Every so often, I find a skit I think is funny, but I always hold my breath wondering if they’re going to cross the line and offend one group or another.

I thought this was kind of funny:

They will likely never make fun of her size. Just her casting alone helps them be inclusive and representative but it is still funny.

And of course, it’s funny to say women dress like whores at the gym now, whether it’s true or not (it’s true). But they don’t just dress like whores at the gym. They’re practically naked on the red carpet now. Do they expect that people aren’t going to notice or say anything?

Music videos (and this has been true for a while), most are are too vulgar to even post here. Trust me. They look like porn set to music.

This has 380 million views:

They just can’t handle the word “whore” if it comes out of Shane Gillis’s mouth because they think he’s MAGA-adjacent (he’s not). He’s not afflicted with a crippling case of TDS. Most of his jokes were aimed at himself. He toned it down for network television and even that is too much for these fragile, coddled, unhinged scolds.

Even still, it wasn’t meant to be literal. It was meant as a joke. Of course, not all women who go to the gym dress like whores, but it is a thing now to show off for attention in real life and mostly online. Are we going to pretend this doesn’t happen?

Since when were we so fragile we couldn’t handle words? Oh yeah, I forgot. That’s the New Woke Order destroying all formerly great culture one mass-hysteria overreaction at a time.

We’re tough as men, they proclaim! We want to be treated as equals! But if you stop treating us as shrinking violets and helpless victims, how will we ever get our power back?

We used to think it was funny, especially the word “whore,” because almost no one uses it literally anymore. It is almost always used as a metaphor or a punchline.

Comedy has only one requirement: to be funny. How else do you get this scene in Terms of Endearment?

When I saw this scene in the movie theater, I laughed so hard that tears streamed down my face. When was the last time a movie or a late-night monologue was that funny?

I can’t imagine how Jack Nicholson would manage in today’s suffocating, oppressive atmosphere, or any great actor or writer or director.

Jamie Lee Curtis is hilarious in *A Fish Called Wanda* because she plays with the idea of how women dress to get male attention.

The reason the Left has lost their collective minds is that they don’t even know what comedy is anymore. To them, laughing just means making fun of Trump and MAGA. On repeat. And that isn’t funny anymore, if it ever was.

Jimmy Kimmel, John Oliver, these are not comedians. They’re puppets for the Democrats and that’s all they are. But the Left is so comfortable with a culture that is afraid of them throwing yet another fit, that they can’t deal with the one joke that somehow managed to get away.

And of course, SNL knew this would be the reaction. They knew it and they need it because Hollywood is dying on the vine. I want them to be more brave than even this. I want them to tell the scolds to POUND SAND. I’ve wanted that for ten years.

I really don’t want to give SNL any more attention for this rage-baiting stunt. I realize I’m playing right into their hands, but you know, it’s like women barely clothed at the gym. It’s harder than you think just ignoring what is impossible to ignore.

At least we know Shane Gillis won’t apologize. He’ll make it into yet another joke and it will be hilarious.