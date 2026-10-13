Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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thomas Dreyer's avatar
thomas Dreyer
22m

Lol. I’m a 71 year old man. Why do you think i go to the gym 6 days a week.

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Elizabeth Tilton's avatar
Elizabeth Tilton
21m

He should have used the word "slut." It makes more of an impact.

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