Senator Lindsay Graham has died. Emergency Medical Services arrived at his home on Capitol Hill last night after a presumed cardiac arrest. The media is calling it a “brief and unexpected illness.” He was just 71.

Rumors (or conspiracy theories) swirled that it might be poison, considering he recently met with Zelensky and attempted to bring a sanctions deal to Trump.

There’s also another conspiracy theory blooming:

But it seems more likely it was a sudden heart attack.

I don’t know what killed him. I just woke up to the news and am trying to sift through it before we’re hit with the predictable barrage of dehumanization from the Left and Right.

But there was also grace offered:

When I was still on the Left and watching the Kavanaugh hearing when Lindsey Graham gave his best speech, it shook loose some part of my indoctrinated brain, and I knew he was right about my side. I knew he was right about the hearing. I knew something was very wrong with us. That something has never been fixed.

The way I see it, unless it’s Adolf Hitler or Charles Manson, offering grace is the least we can do. None of us is perfect. We will all say and do things we might regret. The mandated conformity and totalitarianism on the Left remains terrifying to me, as they believe people who do not agree with them deserve to die.

They will throw back how Trump reacted to the deaths of Rob Reiner and Robert Mueller, as though that gives them the green light to spew their hatred in the hours after his death. Everything now is a political weapon, even the deaths of people. I condemned Trump’s reaction and have always seen it as a major weakness in him: his inability to stay silent or show grace. But he doesn’t want his political enemies dead. Many on the Left do, and they prove it every day.

If they are not picking up guns and shooting their enemies, they are punishing those who do not agree with them by unending dehumanization on social media. I wish I hadn’t seen this side of humanity in my lifetime. Nobody is perfect. We have to learn to live with each other.

I expect these same people will dance on my grave. I know that is how they will mourn someone they used to call a friend. I don’t see it as much on the Right. They are not totalitarians. They do not want all the power, all the culture, all the government. And therein lies the difference.

It costs us nothing to offer grace. Maybe it doesn’t feel as good as hate, but without it, we’re done for.

May God rest his soul.