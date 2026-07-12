Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Beth W Thomerson's avatar
Beth W Thomerson
11h

It costs us nothing to offer grace - beautiful, true, and words to live by. Thank you, Sasha, for a beautiful post. May we all think of your words when we have a choice to offer grace.

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Joan's avatar
Joan
11h

Thank you Sasha. I can now leave it there. That’s all I need to hear today. We need to care about each other again. Grace to his family and especially his sister.

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