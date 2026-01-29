Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

8h

We have ICE agents all over Florida grabbing criminal illegal aliens with no interference from protesters. They get in and get out. It helps that they are supported by local police. It’s possible for ICE to do its job when citizens want criminals off the street. Minneapolis just wants the grift to continue. I don’t feel sorry for them because they created the chaos.

31 replies
John's avatar
John
8h

Nguyen Ngoc Loan was a South Vietnamese general. The man shot was a Vietcong member, not wearing a uniform in violation of the Geneva Conventions. Battle field execution was warranted. It was not a war crime, but was presented as such by US media. Still misunderstood incident to this day.

12 replies
143 more comments...

