Here is what I wrote to tech support, not that it will matter. I think X or Twitter is trying to ban me off the site — message received.

I did not break the rules. You guys have locked me out three different times. I’m just trying to use X. Why is it so difficult? My original account, @realsashastone was hacked by crypto pirates -- still can’t be used. I then started @sashastone26 and you banned me for impersonating myself. Now, I finally found a new way to have a second account, which is directly attached to my Substack and you’ve suspended that too. I am at a loss here. I have been a good customer for years. I have two premium subscriptions. I have written articles praising and defending Elon Musk. I use X all of the time. I do not understand why this keeps happening and no one in your company will get back to me or help me.

My apologies for leading you astray. About 400 of you had followed me before they pulled the plug. I don’t actually know what to do now. I’m all out of options.