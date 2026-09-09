Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Glenda's avatar
Glenda
4h

I don’t have to love even close to all that Republicans are doing in order to detest and fear what I see from today’s Democrats. My vote will be in the defensive, if nothing else. Team Red all the way, whether I have to hold my nose or not. At 75, I don’t see myself living long enough to ever vote for any Democrat again although I did for pretty close to 50 years.

Reply
Share
21 replies
Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
4h

The national parks will be fine. Illegals who have been here for years yet did nothing to make themselves legal are hoist on their own petard. Abortion should have stayed safe and rare. Now it’s literally up to crowning in many states, and getting abortion pills through the mail just doesn’t seem all that safe does it. But it makes for good headlines about how red states hate women.

The media and the dems , but I repeat, just spew lies and if they don’t lie they don’t cover news and if they do cover news, it’s with a pillow to smother it. Go here and scroll down to see this administration’s successes through July. https://www.coffeeandcovid.com/p/the-list-wednesday-july-15-2026-c

But yes. Don’t just not vote because that gives dems a chance. Hold your nose and vote GOP because even though most are just whores, every once in a while they actually come through and they don’t want to destroy America like the dems/islamocommies. Don’t let the perfect be the enemy of not as vile as the democrats.

Reply
Share
1 reply
132 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sasha Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture