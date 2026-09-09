Tonight and tomorrow night, the Republicans will hold a convention to rally the voters ahead of the midterms.

Day One:

Day Two:

I’ve been thinking about my values lately. As someone who writes for a Conservative audience (mostly), I don’t feel the need to write about the things that still matter to me as a former Liberal. I do still care about the National Parks and worry that too much Republican control will take us too far in eliminating the natural world, whether they will or not.

I am someone who had my healthcare bill rise after the cuts the Republicans made, and once you give people something, like lower costs for healthcare, and then you take it back, you set yourself up for disaster (in my opinion). I have a friend with an extremely disabled child, and the cuts to healthcare have put her and her family in jeopardy. Sooner or later, Americans will get sick of the struggle to pay the bills, and they will opt for the lure of Medicare for All (Over the World).

How do I feel about that? It sucks. I didn’t have any healthcare for most of my life because I didn’t have regular employment. I wasn’t married, and once I built my business, there was no way for someone like me to pay out of pocket for healthcare, but Obamacare changed all of that. Perfect? No, but better than $14K in bills for an ER visit to check my heart.

While I don’t like unchecked immigration and I worry about what ideology we’re bringing over, especially lately, I am sympathetic to the hard-working migrants I’ve grown up with here in California who are the backbone of our economy. Why are so many still illegal? I don’t know, but I know several people who are, as we speak, hiding from ICE and have been here a long time. I also know, in most cases, getting deported is not being sent to labor camps and later gassed.

I don’t support making abortion illegal, but I also don’t support what has become of the Democrats now — this grotesque dehumanizing of babies and children. One million abortions a year? Something has to change.

I am a voter who could be persuaded to flip back to Team Blue until I remember what they are, what has become of the party, and what the real dangers are. At heart, they are totalitarians.

They have changed nothing. They are still pushing a “conform-or-else” policy with “gender-affirming care” and biological men playing in women’s sports. I hate that I even have to write that sentence. I will not vote for a political party that believes it’s okay to sterilize children without their consent, full stop.

That is still one of the biggest reasons I won’t vote for them, and everything else matters less to me, even if it still matters. But we must also think about a political party that believes half the country has no right to representation and should be exiled. They are unable and unwilling to accept an America that does not want to be told what to think, what to believe, how to speak, what defines art, what defines biology.

They believe it’s more than okay to destroy someone like me for the crime of dissent, and, by the way, they don’t even think there is any punishment. They think it’s all made up. Cancel culture doesn’t exist. Except that it does. We saw what happened when Joe Biden took power. We saw how they became all too willing to police thought and speech. We can’t let them take power right now, with so much of our future in this Fourth Turning at stake.

This is just to say that even if you are angry at or hate Donald Trump, even if you struggle to pay bills now, even if you are inclined to sit this one out because of the war in Iran or Israel or whatever else — please don’t. Trump might be an imperfect Gray Champion, but he’s as good as it’s ever going to get for the Right right now. Maybe in decades, a new movement can be born. But understand where we are in history.

This is a Fourth Turning. The last one was the Great Depression and World War II. We are facing down another moment like the moment when Herbert Hoover was so unpopular, FDR reigned for the next four terms, and the New Deal forever transformed America (leaving out Black Americans, it must be said).

What we’re looking at now is the New Deal on steroids. I wouldn’t be so opposed to it if it didn’t go along with totalitarian control of thought and speech, of art and information, and most importantly, of AI.

I will be writing more about AI in a bit, but suffice it to say, you don’t want AI to be in the hands of totalitarians. Do not let that happen. I will be doing everything I can to keep the Republicans in power until such time as the Democratic Party frees itself from the fanatical, totalitarian cult that has overtaken it.