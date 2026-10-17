The riots in France look like the Summer of 2020. The Yellow Vests have now joined the student protests and have created what appears to be an outright revolution.

Here is an ongoing livestream:

They’re masked, they’re emboldened, and no one seems able to stop them. Another livestream:

The footage might as well have been from the city of Minneapolis or Portland in 2020, and there isn’t even a high-profile murder pushing them onto the streets. This is just public unrest, a real uprising and/or revolution.

According to Grok, the Yellow Vests aren’t left or right, but rather anti-elite, wanting more taxes on the wealthy, though not explicitly anti-immigrant.

Coincidentally, the No Kings protests also begin today, and there is a chance they will also devolve into violence and chaos, considering the Left mirrors what’s happening in France. The Democrats are uniting their voters ahead of the midterms, just as Trump and Vance are rallying across America.

Whether No Kings becomes violent or not remains to be seen. The Democrats have the advantage heading into the midterms and would not want to screw it up so perhaps they will behave.

I’m working on a couple of podcasts I hope to post this weekend, but I thought you might want to know about this if you didn’t already.