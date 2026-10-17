Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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The Inmate's avatar
The Inmate
3h

This is more about Islamic conquest than anything else.

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Pat Robinson's avatar
Pat Robinson
3h

France is the example the DSA touted openly until a couple weeks ago. But it’s obvious that having the government assume operation of large parts of the economy leads economic malaise, always has always will, and the result is riots and bloodshed because the state cannot meet expectations.

It has never been different anywhere and it won’t be any different in the USA.

Are centrist Americans really upset enough over gas prices (lower than Europe) to vote this mess in.

Take the long view in Iran, Trump is doing everything possible to avoid having Iran become the second country to be nuked because that is where it’s going if the insane can’t be forced to give up their own quest for nukes

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