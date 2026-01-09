Quick Note on "Unarmed"
A reader was upset that I called Renee Good an “unarmed protester.” As I wrote it, it crossed my mind that it might be controversial to some here. I said it that way because I was going to draw a comparison with Ashli Babbitt, whom I often refer to as an “unarmed protester.” Theoretically, the car could be considered a weapon, so I understand that… I was thinking about guns. Hopefully, that explains it.
If swinging the U.S. flag at a cop is prosecutable as "assault with a deadly weapon", attempting to use an SUV as a battering ram is most definitely assault with a deadly weapon.
I don't care if she was anybody's definition of "armed". She's dead cause she was a dumbass. Good riddance. One good way to not be dead is to not be confrontational with law enforcement. She didn't get that memo, I guess.