Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Keener's avatar
Jeff Keener
1d

If swinging the U.S. flag at a cop is prosecutable as "assault with a deadly weapon", attempting to use an SUV as a battering ram is most definitely assault with a deadly weapon.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
steven t koenig's avatar
steven t koenig
1d

I don't care if she was anybody's definition of "armed". She's dead cause she was a dumbass. Good riddance. One good way to not be dead is to not be confrontational with law enforcement. She didn't get that memo, I guess.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
83 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sasha Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture