A reader was upset that I called Renee Good an “unarmed protester.” As I wrote it, it crossed my mind that it might be controversial to some here. I said it that way because I was going to draw a comparison with Ashli Babbitt, whom I often refer to as an “unarmed protester.” Theoretically, the car could be considered a weapon, so I understand that… I was thinking about guns. Hopefully, that explains it.