Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Brian M's avatar
Brian M
5hEdited

The Left Media are brutal. They are everything they dishonestly say conservatives are: Malicious, Vicious, Spiteful, Cruel, Mean, Hostile. It is strange: one of the mantras the Left constantly repeat is "Be Kind". Yet these are the most cruel people on Earth, or at least in America

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VeraOmua's avatar
VeraOmua
5h

i have to wonder why not scott jennings in the first place.

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