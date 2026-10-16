Well, that didn’t last long. The controversy over her status as a lawyer was one thing, but she didn’t seem up to the fight. This is a tough crowd, and you can't survive unless you have the eye of the tiger.

Don’t worry, I’m sure Saturday Night Live and others will not leave her alone because it’s too juicy to ignore. I guess we’ll see who is next up. I’d go with Scott Jennings if it were me.

Onward and upward.