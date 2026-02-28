I woke up to the news that the military strikes against Iran were underway. I am not smart enough to give you a full assessment of this, but I can post some information. All I know is that Trump warned them not to slaughter citizens, but they slaughtered citizens. So he either had to go through with it or back out. Some people I listen to said he always goes through with it.

As usual, the best laid plans to write or record a podcast are upended by the news, which changes every day in dramatic and unpredictable ways. One could make the argument that culture has collapsed because the Trump show has replaced it and Americans can’t stop watching.

Is this World War III? Well, it will be if Russia or China get involved. That would be our Fourth Turning roaring. There is always a war. Only war can bring countries together when they are ripped apart, ironically. Although the Trump haters are so invested in their war on Trump that they might just side with the enemies. WHO KNOWS!

Either way, I wanted to bring this news to you. I know it’s not exactly popular with MAGA. I don’t know how I feel about it, but as with Venezuela, ultimately I see it as a moral good. Not because of Israel, but because they slaughtered thousands of their citizens just for protesting. I’m sorry, but I can’t defend or protect that. Do I want war? No, of course not. Forever wars, no way.

Does it make it more likely the Democrats will win in 2028? I guess we’ll have to see how it goes. Many believe we should not fight on Israel’s behalf. Many will think this is a “Wag the Dog” pivot away from Epstein.

But I don’t think so. This was a FAFO moment. And they FAFO’d.

Here are some videos and tweets.