Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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BradK (Tuckered out)'s avatar
BradK (Tuckered out)
10h

Some days it's just near impossible to stay positive. But thanks for putting in the effort!

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JJoshua's avatar
JJoshua
9h

Speaking of females,

Watching El-Sayed take photos of people as they come up to him.

Women coming up wearing hijabs. How can free women be ok with that?

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