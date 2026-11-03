When I was a loyal and faithful Democrat, a person I can’t even imagine being now, 2016 felt like the end of the world. Those of us who were emotionally invested in the “first woman president” were crushed. I didn’t know then that we were cresting the Great Feminization- Helen Andrews's brilliant theory about what happened to our society when more women were put in power and that group dynamics took hold.

So you can imagine what that would feel like when Donald Trump, of all people, won the election. Hell hath no fury like a Hillarycrat scorned.

We took it hard. I was depressed for months. I remember drinking red wine and stirring up hysteria like a witches’ coven on Facebook. We vowed revenge. We’d march. We’d mobilize. We'd take back what was taken from us. By then, the Left controlled much of American society, and we thought we were steering the ship into the future by elevating one marginalized group at a time.

Today, I see the wreckage of what we built all around me. My daughter applied for a job and had to check a box that distinguished her as a minority. Single mom? No, that didn’t work. She had to check that she once used SNAP benefits.

They have no idea what the Japanese did during World War II, nor do they know anything about Stalin or Mao. They do know about the internment camps, the blacklists, colonization, oppression. Now, they see the war in Gaza as worse than the Holocaust.

So that is the power that is predicted to return with the “blue tsunami” tonight. As of writing this, hope springs eternal, but who knows how it will turn out.

The point is that we did not learn the lesson in 2016. We acted like our husband had been caught gambling and having an affair, and then abandoned us. We lashed out emotionally, and well, we see where it all ended.

What I’d like to say is that it’s still a beautiful world, as corny as that sounds. Politics isn’t everything. I just drove across this country and saw so much heart-crushing beauty and ordinary kindness that I could not be miserable.

This dude from England spent 28 years walking the globe. That's my daughter’s whole life. They asked him what he learned from it, and he said humans are good. 99% of them. He met them all over the world and came to the same conclusion.

His quote: “We live in an incredibly good world. Despite what you see on the 24-hour news cycle, the human race is worth all of the efforts.”

I have to believe that. As I help my daughter move away from a town she thought would be home and a relationship she thought would be forever, I have no choice but to offer hope to her and to you. Hope, the thing with feathers that perches in the soul.

If that’s the lesson, we can’t lose.

I also have to fight the urge to see a blue wave as the end of our country. I don’t know if MAGA can survive this moment, but I have to hope America can.

It’s been quite a ride, MAGA. It’s not over yet. We still have the Series Finale of the Trump show to look forward to and a Fourth Turning to decide. I’m glad I met you, dear readers. I’m glad I know you. You rescued me from a cult of misery, a Doomsday Cult, where the only thing that matters is power and control.

So thank you for saving my life.