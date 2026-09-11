Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Martin Hackworth's avatar
Martin Hackworth
2h

I've had people pay for a monthly subscription in order to leave a nasty comment, then dispute the charge. This is, of course, intentional, but Stripe, as far as I can tell, sides with the subscriber 100% of the time.

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JollyLittlePerson
2h

I'm happy 😊 to stay a paid subscriber, Sasha. You don't have to change anything. Your work is always interesting - thank you 😊

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