I did a podcast with Jerm discussing what’s going on in Michigan now, and trying to make sense of the past and present. We talk about the history of Christianity and Islam.
If interested, have a listen.
I did a podcast with Jerm discussing what’s going on in Michigan now, and trying to make sense of the past and present. We talk about the history of Christianity and Islam.
If interested, have a listen.
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This is such an important discussion.
One of the first things we can do is stop being afraid that people call us names, like Islamophobe:
https://lizlasorte.substack.com/p/stop-calling-us-islamophobes?r=76q58
I usually don't listen to podcasts but I did listen to this one today. I found it fascinating. Inserting the biblical discussion on the Promised Land and the Chosen People was something I'd heard before but not in that depth. Well done.
PS My husband would agree 100% with the thought that anyone holding elective office in the US should be native born and NOT an immigrant. He actually brought that up the other day. Sadly that would not disqualify the repellant Abdulrahman Mohammed El-Sayed but perhaps the dual citizenship would. It would send the Zohran and his artist chattel packing however.