Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Liz LaSorte's avatar
Liz LaSorte
9h

This is such an important discussion.

One of the first things we can do is stop being afraid that people call us names, like Islamophobe:

https://lizlasorte.substack.com/p/stop-calling-us-islamophobes?r=76q58

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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
7h

I usually don't listen to podcasts but I did listen to this one today. I found it fascinating. Inserting the biblical discussion on the Promised Land and the Chosen People was something I'd heard before but not in that depth. Well done.

PS My husband would agree 100% with the thought that anyone holding elective office in the US should be native born and NOT an immigrant. He actually brought that up the other day. Sadly that would not disqualify the repellant Abdulrahman Mohammed El-Sayed but perhaps the dual citizenship would. It would send the Zohran and his artist chattel packing however.

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