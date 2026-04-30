Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Felix's avatar
Felix
11h

Hey Luis, you want to know what was staged? The 2024 Democratic Convention. Supposedly Trump is the dire threat to our "democracy". Get a life, get a clue, and get a brain.

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BeMac's avatar
BeMac
11h

I wish we would all ignore Jimmy Kimmel...he's not funny and his entire schtick is ridicule.

That's straight out of the book Rules for Radicals by Saul Alinsky...

ask Hillary about it, she wrote her senior thesis at Wellesley all about Rules for Radicals

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