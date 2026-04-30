confused person

A reader flagged this comment for me to remove, but I thought I would answer it here instead.

The attempt to fire or intimidate Jimmy Kimmel is, I agree, horseshit. To quote Robert De Niro in Raging Bull (back before he lost his mind to TDS), it defeats its own purpose.

Going after Kimmel turns him into a martyr and makes him far more popular and “important” than he deserves. Forever, they will cite Kimmel and Trump as justification for authoritarianism and censorship, ignoring everything they did - and there is a long list, both from the government and from the media.

So I agree with you there, Luis. Where we part ways is with your delusion that the assassination attempt was staged. If they let Cole Allen go without charges or if he was pardoned, then maybe. But there is zero chance of that. So why would he agree to spend his entire life in prison for this?

Secondly, Trump wanted to be there and give his speech. He likes nothing more than standing before the eyes of the world to speak. He is not secretive. He doesn’t plot things out. He is not Hitler. He doesn’t have a grand plan. What he is at heart is an entertainer and always has been, from his early days in high school, where he would hold court in the Quad and just tell stories, to his stint on The Apprentice, to his rallies — that’s who the guy is. Whatever version tangles around in your brain is not the person who exists in real life.

Third, sympathy was not forthcoming. The narrative around the war didn’t change. His poll numbers barely budged; it was a blip on the radar of the content churn. It was a grim reminder of what the Left has become. It is merely the third attempt on his life. It won’t be the last.

You should be sad that you are this weak-minded. You should try harder to come out of your mass hysteria bubble and try to see things as they are, not as you imagine them to be. It’s not that hard.

The distraction here is people like you trying to find new ways to dehumanize someone you desperately want to kill. And for that, you should do some soul-searching.

I’m writing a different piece about the media, and the assassination nation the Left has become, which I will post a bit later.