Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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jemarr's avatar
jemarr
1h

Sasha, in describing Mamdani as "either too dumb, too ignorant, or too much a victim of terrible, biased news coverage to realize it", you left out "or too dedicated to the destruction of America as we know it." Not criticizing. I know you wrote this column in a hurry.

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Brian M's avatar
Brian M
1hEdited

Mamdani really is not very smart or he would not write such an inane opinion piece, if he even wrote it at all. For him to contend that the merger will somehow harm journalism and the movie industry has no basis in fact. What IS true, is that the Democrat party and the Leftist control of the propaganda-media was greatly damaged. Good! I can't wait to see the changes that will be made at CNN. Maybe Bari Weiss will be put in charge of cleaning house?

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