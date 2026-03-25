Did you think the No Kings mess was over? Think again.

Bruce Springsteen: “The E Street Band is coming your way, and we are bringing hope over fear, democracy over authoritarianism, the rule of law over lawlessness, ethics over unbridled corruption, unity over division, and peace over war.”

There is no version of Bruce Springsteen’s reality that matches the reality of millions of Americans. Once he became a “rich man in a poor man’s shirt,” all bets were off. He borrowed “importance” from his pal Barack Obama, and now, he can’t forgive all of those working-class voters who made him rich but who voted for Trump.

The Springsteen reality is the Robert De Niro reality is the reality of movie stars, which is no reality at all. The No Kings rally this weekend will be a reminder to all of us that the Left has not changed, learned, or evolved. They’re still partying like it’s 2016.

While the GOP should not count on the crazies handing them the midterms or 2028, it seems clear to me that the Democrats are blowing a pivotal moment in winning back the public by playing the same old tired tune.

One could argue that Trump and MAGA are on the ropes. The Iran war, Charlie Kirk’s assassination, the economy, Trump’s approval ratings - that should be a slow, easy softball down center. Just act kind of normal, and Americans might decide that the Democrats are the better bet after all.

So here comes No Kings, complete with aging billionaire boomer Bruce, irritating aristocrat Jane Fonda, and screeching socialist Bernie Sanders to remind everyone just how crazy and how unbearable all of them still are and how they see themselves as morally superior. They don’t have a pitch for America that isn’t the same pitch for the last ten years - Trump is Hitler, Trump is an authoritarian, no wars, etc.

Believe our delusion, and we will finally shut the hell up. Believe our delusion, and we’ll end the chaos. Believe our delusion, and we’ll stop calling you racists, except that we’ll still call you racists because why not?

Who can stand these people? It will be all of the same Portland progressives dressed in dinosaur costumes, the unhinged base of women on the verge of a nervous breakdown, holding signs about fascism, rocking out to the Boss. They think yet another absurd display will make them look cool somehow, but they’re wrong. These protests only make them look foolish because they lost to Trump a second time. That is on them. Yet, they continue to behave as if it were somehow out of their control.

Then again, things are spiraling so hard in MAGA land, and they don’t have the same sense of urgency to turn out, handing one election after another to the crazies - maybe it’s working.

Maybe those who roll their eyes and mock them are the losers in this game, and we’ll be stuck with the crazy people in power forever. All I know is I’d love to mute the No Kings, block it out somehow, or take a heavy sedative and sleep through it.

They are, as usual, thinking only of themselves and their revolving, unending, badly written melodrama with very little concern about the future. The last thing you want is people in the streets protesting your president when he is trying to negotiate the end of a war with a regime that can see these protests and hear the loudmouth influencers braying about Israel - this enemy is not stupid. They know they only have to bide their time until Trump is gone.

The idea is that Trump can’t be successful. None of you who voted for him can ever know peace. Happiness will never be allowed back in. The Democrats insist on defining reality, to quote a great Bruce Springsteen song that resonated once upon a time before he became a phony sellout, as one long emergency.

Nothing they say is true, up to and including their fantasy that Trump was ever a king.

I’m working on a podcast, hope to post soon.