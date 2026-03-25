Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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NothingButNet's avatar
NothingButNet
7h

Nice post, Sasha!👍👍 Every one of us probably has a crazy old uncle or aunt, but it seems like the Democratic Party is overflowing with these crazies and they’re not all elderly. The party of hate, intolerance and insanity should implode 💥 soon and it will be glorious.

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Sue Ale's avatar
Sue Ale
7h

I skimmed an article today that was an interview with 2 of the creators of those protests. They were actually whining that North Korea will have a female president before we do!! Who compares the U.S. to North Korea, and implies that they’re more modern than we are? Who does that?? These people are seriously delusional!

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