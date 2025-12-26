Jimmy Kimmel is taking an imaginary victory lap in an imaginary war he had with Donald Trump, one that exists only inside the delusional minds of the people who control the message. They want to believe Jimmy Kimmel is a free speech martyr when all that happened was he felt a tiny bit of the consequences the rest of us have felt for the past ten years, any time we said anything that offended them, the ruling class, the monarchy, the fake “resistance.”

Kimmel’s singular obsession with Trump has transformed what used to be comedy for everybody into nothing more than a pandering court jester serving up confirmation bias to his wealthy, entitled, privileged viewers. But who cares about reality, right? Who cares that his ratings were in the toilet?

I know this song. I could have written this song. I know what comes next: some dumb screenplay that pits the two of them in opposition in some cosplay fantasy where Kimmel is cast as an Edward R. Murrow type, and Trump is the mighty tyrant he defeated in battle. Maybe it gets some validating, unearned Emmy nom.

But can I just say, what a joke. These people don’t believe in free speech. They never did. For ten years, the entire Left has lived inside a culture of silence and a climate of fear, and all of them know it. Jimmy Kimmel knows what he can’t say, and he knows if he ever broke a single rule out of utopia he would go.

So few comedians have survived Trump. You can count them on one hand. Maybe they were offended that even on his worst day, Trump is funnier than they are. Maybe they know they can’t offend those with all of the cultural power because their careers would be over. Deep down, they know the truth, and they hate themselves for being such cowards.

They know that what collapsed Hollywood was the suppression of thought and speech. They know it, and yet they play this game that Kimmel’s inhumane and grotesque “joke” about Trump, and blaming Charlie Kirk’s death on MAGA, is somehow a violation that puts speech under threat.

Kimmel, like anyone on the Left, can freely offend the Right because they’ve dehumanized them for ten long years, so anything goes. And when the people — you know, those used by Kimmel as his daily toilet paper — flooded their syndicated stations with calls demanding Kimmel be taken off the air, it was a momentary slap on the wrist for the side that has everything.

I would say, “Who do these people think they are?” but I already know. Jimmy Kimmel is sitting there with a smug look that says, “I’ll never have to worry about anything because in my world, guys like me fail upwards. Ratings don’t matter. All that matters is that I parrot the talking points of the Democrats.”

Kimmel’s false elevation of self has rubbed off on his wife, too. She got some award for fighting for free speech by, you know, demanding her relatives not vote for Trump OR ELSE. Listen to her blather on about how mass deportation is somehow an offense against speech, abortion rights, too.

Free speech? They don’t care about free speech. They demand mandated speech. Those are the rules that everyone on the Left knows.

I made a joke on Twitter and committed the crime of publicly supporting Trump, and guess what happened to me? Did they fight for my right to say anything I wanted? No way. It was shut up and comply or else because the dirty little secret is that the same people pretending to be fighting fascism are the fascists.

They’ve destroyed their own habitat by making their movies terrible, their jokes unfunny, and demanding all of us think and speak exactly the same way that the people voted for the guy they’d been attacking for ten years, yes, Jimmy Kimmel’s obsession. So, who is the winner here, Jimmy?

These people are the thought police. They are not heroes. They object to democracy electing Trump a second time. They object to everything he says and does, and would be perfectly happy to see him locked up in a gulag for the rest of his life just for things he’s said. To Democrat activists like Molly McNearney, saying “Quiet Piggy” is worse than an assassin’s bullet. Free speech? Spare me.

These are people who would look the other way as Trump supporters were carted off in trains and thrown into prison just for the crime of supporting Trump - they’d lie about it, as Kimmel did when he got back on the air and pretended he never said anything hurtful. But they’d be happy. All they want is a country mandated to live by their rules, you know, 2+2=5, and loving Big Brother?

So guys like Kimmel see themselves as important because they’ve silenced the other side. Yet, they can’t even handle the slightest bit of the consequence culture they cultivated, much less any criticism, much less the truth about their plummeting ratings.

Comedy is dead because people like Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t get what they wanted for once in their lives, like not getting the best table at their favorite restaurant.

Sorry, Jimmy. We’re not buying it. You won nothing. You make your own reality where you always come out on top. That’s not winning. That’s rigging the game.