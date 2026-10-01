In a plot befitting a Hollywood action pic, a few good men thwarted a terrorist attack and safely landed a plane after someone attempted to hijack it and kill everyone on board.

The hero, identified on Wednesday night as Yaniv Hayun, said: “When I went in, I saw the terrorist on the controls, between the two seats. There were no pilots in the seats.

“I grabbed the terrorist, put him in a hold, and first of all pulled him outside.”

Mr Hayun said he called for other passengers to help hold back the co-pilot before rushing back into the cockpit to steady the plane.

It’s quite the story, and so rare to have a happy ending. And this, so close to the October 7th anniversary.

X user AntSpeaks made this AI poster:

It’s a “Fool me once, then FAFO” level of badassery rarely seen. This, after another terrorist plot in the UK was thwarted. I have been thinking a lot about the “War on Terror” lately while listening to a podcast called Zero Hour: The History of 9/11, which I highly recommend. I’ll be writing a longer piece about that.

Meanwhile, the first woman to be executed in Tennessee in 200 years, Christa Pike, just survived two lethal injections. She was convicted of torture and murder of another woman she thought was after her boyfriend. She showed no remorse for this killing, even taking a piece of her skull as a souvenir after carving a pentagram in her chest.

Her attorneys attempted to stop the execution, taking the case all the way to the Supreme Court, but they went ahead with it. She could be heard loudly snoring before they rushed her to the hospital. Her current status is not yet known, whether she is awake or not, but she is still alive.

I have always had complicated feelings about Capital Punishment, but if it were my daughter she killed, I would want to see her die, I know that much.

This is the second botched execution in Tennessee, and they’re halting executions for the remainder of the year.

Finally, I’ll leave you on a better note. Johnny Depp is back, and so is Charles Dickens in what I hope is good family fun.