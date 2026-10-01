Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard's avatar
Richard
4h

The murder happened 32 years ago. She should have been executed 30 years ago, providing time for a rational appeals process. This would have been have been before the lethal injection lunacy. Executions are not supposed to be kinder and gentler. They are to exact retribution for heinous acts. The alternative is private justice by the victim's family and friends.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Brian M's avatar
Brian M
5h

Here is my advice to the state of Tennessee: try using fentanyl as your lethal drug. It kills instantly and very effectively. Look at the homeless in the streets of big cities for evidence.

Reply
Share
6 replies
50 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sasha Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture