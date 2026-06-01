The pitch: 250 talented Americans from across the country showcasing their skills and brilliant ideas for the future.

It could be a young farmer in Arkansas who works with his dad every day.

A folk singer.

A rock band.

A teacher.

A cook who has been serving customers for 50 years.

A self-taught chef working out of his home kitchen, hoping to open a restaurant one day.

A truck driver.

A veterinarian.

A waitress (no tax on tips!)

A young gymnast who hopes to make it into the Olympics.

A singer who never made it on a reality show to become a big star.

A painter, a writer, a poet.

A budding young scientist who wants to showcase a new invention.

A YouTuber whose millions of viewers tune in every week to see them travel all over the world.

It could be the oldest living World War II veteran.

It could be someone who has lifted up young people in rough neighborhoods.

It could be a police force in a dangerous part of the country.

It could be a podcaster, a chef, or a dancer.

It could be a mother who has just set up her kids' Trump savings accounts.

It could be a young couple getting married.

It could be all of the people who show up at a MAGA rally. It can also be people who aren’t MAGA but who love this country and want to have a big party.

250 Americans who want to celebrate this country’s greatness, to celebrate that we are still the only country in the world where you can come from anywhere and make something of yourself. The best thing about America is the American dream, and millions of us are reaching for it every day. Here is a chance to celebrate them.

America is an open door. It’s the land of opportunity. There are 350 million of us out there. Why not celebrate those unsung heroes from far and wide and appreciate what America is really about?

Sure, half of them won’t have the courage to celebrate alongside Donald Trump, but the ones who do will exhibit an extra layer of courage.

America’s 250th isn’t about the special people or the “celebrities” — it is about those of us who live, work, and dream in this great country, all of whom want to make America great and greater every day. Let’s celebrate those who appreciate all they have.

What do you think?