Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Orenv's avatar
Orenv
14h

Great idea. Also a mass swearing in of new citizens who WENT THROUGH THE PROPER PROCESS.

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Eric Frech's avatar
Eric Frech
14h

100% Invite real people. I'm sick of the celebrity worship.

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