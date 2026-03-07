It took many attempts of trying but I finally got through to tech support via a tangled web of various wrong paths before finally finding the right path. The important lesson is that you should secure your accounts, always, with two-factor authentication. That will stop a hacker, or at least slow them down. They might still get past that, but it’s a good place to start.

The second thing to do is to follow the directions specifically on X when you file your report. It can’t be what I did, which was throwing everything at the wall to see what would stick. I did not know what email I used when I started the account because it went back to 2010. So when I checked the box that said “I don’t have access to that email,” it gave me the proper response, and I was able to respond to the email and put the process in motion.

Even though I’ve been online for 30 years, there are still things I do not know. But thankfully, it’s restored. That is [at] realsashastone. I’ll probably keep [at] substacksasha for postings of pieces here. We’ll see.

Anyway, just wanted to let you know that the drama is now over.