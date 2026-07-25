Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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PapayaSF's avatar
PapayaSF
10h

An often forgotten aspect of Trump is that he and his parents were big fans of Norman Vincent Peale. For all his New York roughness Trump is still a positive thinker, and that energy is part of his charisma.

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Aimeslee
10h

I love how you framed this reportage, as a once-blindly loyal anti-Trumper. And I love how you said you still cringe. I'm an Independent since 2007, when I could no longer be that blindly loyal Dem. And Trump makes me cringe on a daily basis! But the bigger picture is, I voted for him all 3 times because he was the better choice each election. When voters can strip off their idealism and realize voting is totally and completely a lesser evil choice and nothing more, maybe we will be able to progress from this political abyss.

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