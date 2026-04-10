Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Tracey61's avatar
Tracey61
4h

Give them time as long as she’s not actively attacking him she will warm up to him. She may not love him like your other dog but she will tolerate him and like him in spots.

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Dotdotdot
4h

Yay! I have a pup named Buddy, too! Congrats! Luna will begrudgingly be best buds with him soon! ☺️

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