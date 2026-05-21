There is no other way to say it. Donald Trump wiped the floor with Thomas Massie in last night’s episode of the Donald Trump Show called: FAFO. Now, in the aftermath, angry Trump voters are yet again vowing to vote Democrat and kill MAGA in the midterms. At least on X.

They do this without realizing that the Left still sees them as human garbage, and once they get control of the internet, these folks will be exiled to the virtual gulag. They’ll be debanked. They might even be thrown in jail, but hey, that’s how deep the rabbit hole goes. They can’t stop now.

I was mostly driving today from New Mexico through to Texas, so I wasn’t plugged into all of the drama, but I expect there was a lot of it. The blame that it was Israel that bought the election is just plain false. True, AIPAC (a group of Americans, by the way) donated, but so did a lot of other groups, making it the most expensive House race in American history.

But in the end, it wasn’t Israel. It wasn’t even money. It was Massie becoming a pain in Donald Trump’s ass and making a spectacle of himself without thinking of the people of Kentucky, for instance. How do we know? Because plenty of other primary candidates also lost because Trump endorsed the opposition. That is what we call FAFO.

Massie kept defying Trump at every turn, manufacturing a fantasy that there was some secret nest of Israeli pedophiles that Trump was protecting, or the “Epstein class,” a phrase now used by the Left and many on the Right, then transformed into a useful idiot for the Trump-hating media.

He kept creeping closer and closer to blaming Israel for all of the country’s problems. He became obsessed, probably because he got so much attention for it and before long, was a hero for what we call Podcastistan — or the Woke Right. By the end of his ongoing spectacle of self-importance, Trump was done.

And Podcastistan LOST. Their power is diminishing as we speak. At least for now. As Dan Bongino put it:

True, it was the over-65 voters, ever-reliable, who put him over the top, and Gen-Z has been indoctrinated into a rage fantasy, helped by unending propaganda from the Left and the Right on their social media feeds. But still, a loss is a loss.

Gallrein beat Massie in every precinct. It was a decisive victory throughout the state. In the end, Gallrein held the line with 10,000 or so more votes in an election where only about 100K people voted in a state of 4 million. It’s safe to say that those who turned out for Massie did so because of the internet.

If it were me, and I wanted to pull in votes for Massie, I would not have been online. I would have been door-to-door, on college campuses, etc. Maybe they did that. Maybe that’s why he did as well as he did. I don’t know.

Here is what I do know. It’s a lie that Israel rigged this election or bought this election. It’s as simple as this: Massie went to war on Trump. He FAFO’d.

But let Dana Loesch explain it as only she can:

In my opinion, from watching Massie this past year and becoming increasingly disgusted by his attention-seeking behavior, he fell in love with his rising star status and began to believe his own publicity.

Pine cone found in New Mexico

He was backed by Tucker Carlson, Ana Kasparian, Megyn Kelly (I think), and everyone else otherwise known as the “Woke Reich.” He had lots of support from young people who are anti-war, anti-Israel, and very much creatures of the internet.

Things got a little heated today on the Megyn Kelly Show as RCP’s Carl Cannon called out Massie for his nasty sore loser comments in his concession speech:

Massie seemed like a decent, principled guy once upon a time. But the human ego is a funny thing. Most podcasters flying high on clicks and views have an outsized sense of their own importance and influence.

I think Massie had never gotten as much attention in his life as he did once he became the anti-Israel guy. Then he felt what so many of them no doubt feel, especially from the boosted hive minds of mostly Islamic countries, amplifying, liking, and driving up the engagement.

Someone posted this compilation on X:

In general, it’s healthy to have representatives who aren’t afraid to sometimes go against the party line, as John Fetterman does on the Left. But Massie went so much further than that, taunting Trump publicly. And he became a media darling.

I do think there are reasonable, sober conversations to be had about Israel. What I’ve seen unfold on the Left and now, on the Right, is anything but reasonable. It has become the fulcrum for a kind of mass hysteria. I can’t help but think Massie was caught up in it.

As for him being a guy who exposed pedophiles, it never happened. He took on the role of crusader but never produced any scalps. He fanned the flames anyway and pretended there was a conspiracy that had been covered up. My guess is that voters in Kentucky felt he ignored them to chase his own fame and glory.

I am not sure if I have any subscribers left who support Thomas Massie. I expect they’ve all long since fled. But if Massie had won, people like me would not be on X vowing to vote for the Democrats.