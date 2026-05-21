Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Outlaw18's avatar
Outlaw18
8h

Any “Republican” that says they will vote for a Democrat to get back at Trump or to spite Trump is not a Conservative and is probably not even a Republican. Like Sasha said the Democrats will take their vote and just laugh at them as they walk all over half the country should they get back in the drivers seat

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Bryan's avatar
Bryan
8h

Massie and his clown coterie. Good riddance. What a childish and ungracious loser.

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