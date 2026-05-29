Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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KaiKai's avatar
KaiKai
3h

The biggest tragedy here is that a celebration of our country’s 250 anniversary is mired by this bullshit politics. There is no room for joy or celebration. It’s really tragic where we have fallen to as a nation.

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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
3h

That counter program looks very Red Squarish. Stalin would be proud.

Any “artist “ that runs away from performing on the 250th anniversary of our country’s founding is not an American but a whiny little bitch. True Americans would be asking to participate

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