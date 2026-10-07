Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Ken Thoman's avatar
Ken Thoman
5h

Rubio 2028!

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Dawn Gessner's avatar
Dawn Gessner
5h

It was an amazing speech, sobering, inspiring, cautionary, yet hopeful. We had just been at a political campaign event for our Congressman Derek Van Orden, who was accompanied by Speaker Mike Johnson. They both gave challenging and encouraging remarks and handled the press questions lobbied at them, with confidence and strength. Then to listen to Secretary Rubio in Athens, gave me hope for our country. That and the many young college aged conservatives at the campaign event who were wearing Freedom shirts and contributing enthusiastically to the discussion.

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